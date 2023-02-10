A Fort Wayne woman who filed a lawsuit alleging she was seriously injured by Allen County Sheriff’s deputies reached a $15,000 settlement Friday with the Allen County Commissioners.
Spencer Feighner, a Fort Wayne attorney representing the commissioners, said the amount was $10,000 more than the county typically agrees to when settling jail injury lawsuits.
He said the county agreed to the amount because the two sides disagreed on when the woman’s injury happened. The plaintiff, Renee Barker, was being booked at the Allen County Jail on a charge of operating a vehicle while intoxicated and leaving the scene of an accident, where her injury might have occurred, Feighner said.
But that could have been impossible – and expensive – to prove, and that made it prudent to settle, Feighner said.
In her lawsuit, Barker claimed two deputies caused her to fracture her shin bone when they used excessive and unnecessary force to restrain her on Feb. 22, 2021. She claimed she was trying to get their attention by tapping on a window because of an apparently broken phone when she was pushed to the ground. Barker said she fell on her left side and hit her head on the concrete.
Barker’s suit says she fractured her left shin bone, was hospitalized and had surgery. Barker said she received $80,000 in medical bills as a result. She now has a metal plate in her knee and walks with a walker.
The vote for the settlement was unanimous, although Commissioner Nelson Peters said he was voting for the award “reluctantly.”