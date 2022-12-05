The Allen County commissioners are asking for public input before they give final consideration to a proposed realignment of fire and emergency services in rural townships.
The commissioners heard proposals Friday for consolidating services into four fire districts in unincorporated Allen County, parts of which are currently served by volunteer fire departments or hybrid stations that utilize a combination of paid and unpaid members.
Officials said the reorganization and consolidation is needed for many reasons, including population growth and diminishing success at recruiting volunteers. No one opposed the plans at the meeting Friday.
The commissioners have asked for all feedback to be submitted by the end of business Dec. 15. People can provide feedback by calling 260-449-7555 or emailing boardofcommissioners@allencounty.us.
The commissioners will consider approving the creation and expansion of four fire districts at a special meeting time Dec. 16. The commissioners will meet at 8:30 a.m. instead of 10 a.m.
Fire districts, unlike fire territories, have independent government entities with boards appointed by the commissioners. The boards set budgets, make purchasing and hiring decisions and create operational policies for each district.
The plan would expand the existing Southwest Fire Protection District and make the Northeast Allen County Fire and EMS Territory into a fire district. It would also create the Northwest Fire Protection District and the Aboite Fire Protection District.
The presentations for each proposed fire district are available online at allencounty.us/commissioners.