The Allen County commissioners today explained some of the difficulties with nailing down possible sites for a new jail after one option for sale fell through after the vetting process this week.
The commissioners said they were looking at seven unnamed sites around the county about a month ago, aside from the property they own near the intersection of Adams Center and East Paulding roads. The 200-acre southeast site is currently the home of the Allen County Sheriff’s Department Training Facility.
The southeast site has been criticized for its close proximity to three school buildings — Paul Harding Junior High School/East Allen University, Southwick Elementary and Prince Chapman Academy.
Commissioner Rich Beck said Friday that a recent site they were looking at seemed like a good option after soil boring tests and obtaining appraisals, but they couldn’t agree on a price with the seller. Government entities are required to pay less than the average of two certified appraisals for property.
The commissioners continue to look for better options than the southeast site, but it’s a volatile process, Beck said.
“We take a lot of criticism for the lack of transparency, but it’s for a good reason that we do that,” Beck said. “There’s no point of upsetting a group of folks who don’t need to be upset.”
The process of doing two phases of evaluating the site, getting appraisals and having soil tests completed often takes 90-120 days, he added.
The commissioners have named the Adams Center and Paulding site as an option in reports to Judge Damon Leichty, who is overseeing the federal lawsuit against the department and commissioners. It was filed by inmate Vincent Morris and the American Civil Liberties Union.