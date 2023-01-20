The construction timeline for the proposed new Allen County Jail should not be affected by a month delay in appearing before the Fort Wayne Board of Zoning Appeals, the Allen County commissioners said today.
The commissioners were supposed to appear before the Fort Wayne Board of Zoning Appeals Thursday but asked it be delayed until next month.
Changes to the plan follow a Jan. 10 meeting with Sunnymede neighborhood residents about their concerns, said Cory Miller, president of Elevatus Architecture. Besides making the changes, his firm will continue to work on the design so the timeline won't be affected.
Sunnymede residents live near the proposed jail site, the former International Harvester location at 2911 Meyer Road. Miller said the residents were worried about drainage because that area already floods frequently. They are also concerned about the jail’s entrance, fencing and an eight-foot earthen berm with trees that would go between the neighborhood and the site.
The berm and fence might seem like small changes, Miller said, but moving the road from the north side to the south meant “flipping” two-thirds of the proposed building to keep noisier operations to the south and away from the neighborhood.
The county is expected to go before the board of zoning appeals at its next meeting, 5:30 p.m. Feb. 16. The county commissioners will review the plans before then.