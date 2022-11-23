The Allen County commissioners have chosen its preferred site for a new county jail — and it’s not the Adams Center Road site less than half a mile from three school buildings.
The proposed site was formerly part of International Harvester and is between Meyer and Maplecrest roads north of Moeller Road. It’s 140 acres that the commissioners will have to purchase if they are going to move forward with the location.
The commissioners have said they are required by a federal court order to build a new jail. The commissioners and Allen County Sheriff are required to address unacceptable conditions at the jail, including overcrowding and understaffing.
The current Allen County Jail is on a landlocked plot downtown. The commissioners are required to present the finalized new location at a Dec. 16 court hearing.
Cory Miller of Elevatus presented the top four sites that would work best for the new jail.
The Adams Center and Paulding roads location was ranked second. It’s been the only location that has been named because it’s owned by the county.
The Meyer Road location was ranked No. 1.
The next commissioners meeting is set for Dec. 2.