The Allen County commissioners are not ready to dole out the $73 million the county received in federal American Rescue Plan Act funds about a year ago.
The COVID-19 relief dollars can be used to respond to the impact of the coronavirus pandemic, provide hazard pay for employees, replace revenue lost due to the pandemic, and make needed investments in water, sewer or broadband infrastructure. The money has to be allocated by the end of 2024 and spent by the end of 2026.
Scott Schroeder, Marion Township trustee and Poe Township Fire Department chief, asked the commissioners Friday for an update on a request the Allen County Fire Chiefs Association made May 6 for operational costs.
Schroeder said he wanted to make sure they didn’t need any additional information. Commissioner Nelson Peters said the request was not being ignored.
“I think we do want to do something,” Peters said. “We want to better understand amongst ourselves what that something looks like.”
Allen County Auditor Nick Jordan has asked the fire departments and townships whether some of the available funds could be repurposed.
Schroeder said looking at fund balances doesn’t tell the departments’ financial status.
“When you research that number,” Schroeder said, “it doesn’t give the information of how it’s encumbered already for other projects.”
Schroeder used the department’s cumulative fund as an example. It has a $300,000 balance, but most of the money is earmarked for needs, such as building renovations and the replacement of a 15-year-old vehicle.
The Poe fire chief suggested fire chiefs share financial information so the commissioners can see the full picture of the departments’ budgets.
Peters said the commissioners are still working on the right way to use the federal funds.
The Allen County Council approved a request from the commissioners in April to allocate $5 million of the American Rescue Plan Act money for infrastructure. However, the commissioners have yet to approve specific infrastructure projects for the funding.
“The good news is that we haven’t really spent anything out of our ARPA funding yet because we are trying to formulate a strategy,” Peters said. “The bad news is that we haven’t spent anything out of our ARPA fund because we are trying to formulate a strategy.”