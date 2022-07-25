Allen County commissioners will have to continue searching for more office space after their proposed $49 million department consolidation project died.
The proposed project involved buying the office building at 1300 S. Clinton St. to house several county departments. For the plan to work, the city would have to move its police and fire departments out of Rousseau Centre at Clinton and Main streets to Citizens Square – a couple of blocks away – or to another location by 2024. The $49 million cost would have been spread out over five years.
Chris Cloud, chief of staff for the commissioners, first proposed the project in May and formally asked for approval in June. Allen County Council members voted 5-1 in June to delay the final decision until last week’s meeting.
Councilman Ken Fries, R-at large, opposed delaying the decision because he didn’t understand why the county would consider a major consolidation project when officials intentionally put city and county police departments together in Rosseau Centre 12 years ago. He also echoed a public comment that criticized the county’s consideration of the $49 million project at a time when a $300 million jail project is looming.
The commissioners have submitted a plan to locate a new correctional facility on Adams Center Road in response to a federal court order to address overcrowding and understaffing at the Allen County Jail.
Judge Jennifer DeGroote sent a letter July 5 to the council members that detailed the opposition of the Allen Superior Court judges. DeGroote said Superior Court has not requested and does not plan on asking for additional space.
The courts have accommodated increased caseload in the past by refining workflow and using technology, such as electronic filing of court cases, she said. DeGroote said the consolidation project would hurt the court’s workflow, reduce its ability to help the public and detrimentally affect work conditions for employees.
Cloud said Thursday the commissioners couldn’t present a plan that the courts don’t support. He said the commissioners didn’t know about the opposition from the Superior Court judges until two days earlier.
“If the building occupants have no desire to move into it and we cannot compel them to move into it, which is the case with court space,” Cloud said, “it seems like a waste of time and energy – and a waste of 15 months of my life, by the way, as a personal aside – to move forward with this project.”
The county spent about $100,000 on fees related to architecture, engineering and the appraisal of the building. Cloud said the commissioners will continue to look for solutions for Community Corrections and other departments that will need more space as the county grows.
Council president Kyle Kerley, R-at large, said it’s worth spending some money to investigate a high-cost project before committing.
“In the whole scheme of things, I know we spent $100,000, but due diligence costs money,” he said.
Without a motion for action, the proposal died what Kerley called “a painful death.”