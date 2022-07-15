Allen County government employees now have more flexibility in accepting gifts after the county commissioners approved an amendment to the county's ethics ordinance Friday.
Chris Cloud, chief of staff, said the county ethics commission suggested an amendment allowing county employees to accept gifts of up to $100 in value without completing disclosure forms. The former maximum — $25 per employee — was set when the ordinance was initially created in 2005.
The ethics commission, the members of whom are county residents, doesn’t receive many disclosures of gifts to review, but many of the disclosures come around the holidays when offices receive gifts like candy baskets to share with the office.
When an office receives a gift, disclosures are assessed by multiplying the number of employees in the particular office and the limit.
As an example, a 10-employee department will have to report a gift basket if its value exceeds $1,000 — compared to $250 before the amendment.
“(The commission) suggested that number be increased to $100 so that it reflects 17 years of inflation and stuff like that,” Cloud said.
Commissioners Rich Beck and Nelson Peters approved the amendment. Commissioner Therese Brown was absent.