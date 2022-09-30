The Allen County commissioners announced today they have published information online about the county jail population, months after opponents of a new confinement facility began requesting it.
The commissioners have proposed a new 1,100-bed jail in response to a federal court order to address the conditions at the jail. Advocates with Help Not Handcuffs have asked the commissioners to consider options that don’t involve incarcerating all offenders.
Sean Collentine and other advocates have asked the commissioners to look at the jail population because many of the inmates are awaiting trial for crimes they haven’t been convicted of. Collentine has said non-violent and low-level offenders could be released to relieve overcrowding at the current downtown jail.
Chris Cloud, the commissioners’ chief of staff, said the information is a modified version of a report the Allen County Sheriff’s Department started producing for the prosecutors and courts about six months ago.
“It’s a snapshot in time so it’s whenever the report was run, which was late last week or early this week,” Cloud said.
The 107-page report doesn’t include the names of offenders or arresting officers. Listed are the charges for each inmate, how many days the inmate has been incarcerated and the status of the cases, such as if they are pending trial.
Information about the proposed jail project is available online at www.allencounty.us/jail.
Commissioner Rich Beck said they are still considering eight potential sites. The only site that has been named is the property at 5080 Adams Center Road because the county already owns it.
Several southeast Fort Wayne residents have opposed the location because it is less than a half mile away from three school buildings.