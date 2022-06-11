The local jail’s population has continued to decrease as county officials prepare for a federal court hearing next week, the Allen County commissioners said Friday.
U.S. District Court Judge Damon Leichty said March 31 in response to a lawsuit that the Allen County Jail is chronically overcrowded and understaffed, leading to numerous problems that have threatened and caused inmates’ injuries.
The county commissioners were required to file short-term and long-term plans on May 16 to meet the judge’s permanent injunction, which requires officials to maintain a safe environment at the jail and to have sufficient staffing for adequate supervision.
The injunction also requires inmates be given three, one-hour recreation periods a week, which is expected to be expanded to five periods a week once a long-term solution is implemented.
The plaintiffs in the case – including inmate Vincent Morris, who initially filed the lawsuit, and the American Civil Liberties Union – filed a response May 23 that said the county’s submitted plans are insufficient.
Leichty is expected to give his opinion at a hearing Thursday. The hearing is set for 1:30 p.m. at the Fort Wayne Federal Building and Courthouse, 1300 S. Harrison St.
Commissioner Nelson Peters said the jail was below the maximum population of 732 inmates almost every day this week. The jail has 732 beds but averaged about 775 inmates between April 4 and May 6, court documents said. He did not release specific population figures during the weekly update.
“I just need to underscore the fact that there are a number of moving parts,” Peters said. “Our moving part happens to be as landlords of the jail and to make sure we have the adequate space and that sort of thing.”
The commissioners do not have direct oversight of how the jail is operated. That is handled by the Allen County Sheriff’s Department.
Advocates with Help Not Handcuffs have asked officials to address mental health concerns instead of building a new jail. The advocacy group planned to hold a second public session Tuesday on the alternative plan they want officials to consider, but the meeting was canceled as the plan will take longer to develop, Sean Collentine said.
Commissioner Rich Beck said they are still looking into possible solutions to help alleviate the jail’s mental health needs. Peters said county officials are working with state officials on potential funding sources to pay for additional mental health help for inmates.
Commissioner Therese Brown said the commissioners are focused on being community collaborators.
“Even if we don’t have direct oversight,” Brown said, “we are trying very hard to lead individuals collectively to a solution that may ultimately end up being a solution that will benefit not only Allen County but potentially the state of Indiana and other communities that are facing the same.”