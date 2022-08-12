The Allen County commissioners said today they are still open to other location options for a new county jail, but seven people voiced their anger at the proposed southeast site.
The commissioners said at today’s meeting they are meeting with Fort Wayne City Council members who oppose the county officials’ proposal to put a new 1,100-bed jail on 200 acres at 5080 Adams Center Road near East Paulding Road. They are also meeting with some local pastors and a small group from the Help Not Handcuffs advocacy group to share their opposing sides to addressing overcrowding and understaffing at the Allen County Jail.
“Again, (I) apologize for some of the lack of communication, but we were put in a position where we had to move before we had to opportunity to really even talk to each other,” Commissioner Nelson Peters said.
The commissioners and Sheriff David Gladieux are required by a federal court order to fix the Allen County Jail's conditions. A lawsuit filed by Vincent Morris and the American Civil Liberties Union said the jail is chronically overcrowded and understaffed, leading to numerous problems that threaten and cause inmates' injuries.
Seven people spoke against the commissioners’ plan for a new confinement center during public comment. Some asked the commissioners to look for a location in any other part of the county than the southeast side, which has historically not seen the amount of economic and residential development as other parts of the county.
Others asked the commissioners to look for a different solution to the county’s jail problems than a new facility.
Peters tried to clear up misconceptions at the end of the meeting, including how the commissioners feel about building a new jail.
“We don't get up every morning and say, ‘Yay! We get to build a new jail, and we get to make some of our constituents really unhappy,’” Peters said. “That just isn't the way this thing works.”