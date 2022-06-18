The status hearing for a lawsuit about conditions at the Allen County Jail didn’t reflect all the work county officials have done, a commissioner said Friday.
U.S. District Judge Damon Leichty said Thursday the plans submitted by the Allen County commissioners a month ago don’t meet his order. The judge ordered county officials to make a long-term plan to provide a safe environment for prisoners with enough staff to supervise the inmates and give them recreation time.
Commissioner Nelson Peters said officials have made significant progress toward a long-term plan, despite what was shared in court.
“Unfortunately, in a situation like that, you basically get to answer the judge’s questions and you don’t really get to put everything into the record that’s in the back room happening to help the case for doing what you’re needing to do,” Peters said during the commissioners’ Friday meeting.
Inmate Vincent Morris filed a lawsuit against the sheriff and county commissioners in January 2020 saying that the Allen County Jail is chronically overcrowded and understaffed, leading to numerous problems that threaten and cause inmates’ injuries. The American Civil Liberties Union later joined the lawsuit.
Leichty in early April issued a permanent injunction in which he agreed with the plaintiffs and ordered county officials to respond with solutions within 45 days.
The county commissioners submitted short-term and long-term plans May 16 to meet the judge’s permanent injunction, which requires officials to maintain a safe environment at the jail and to have sufficient staffing for adequate supervision. It also requires inmates be given three one-hour recreation periods a week, which is expected to be expanded to five periods a week once a long-term solution is implemented.
The plaintiffs said the county’s plans weren’t sufficient, and Leichty agreed Thursday.
Peters talked Friday through some of the commissioners’ actions, such as talking with mental health providers and state officials and ordering a study of the current jail.
Officials are considering building a new jail with a facility specifically for offenders with severe mental illnesses. County officials are also seeking bond counsel to help explore financial options for the multimillion-dollar expenditure.
The commissioners expect to approve an architect for the project as soon as next week.
County officials are still looking for an appropriate site of about 60 to 70 acres for the facilities. Peters said officials considered buying property near Fort Wayne International Airport but the Fort Wayne Airport Authority rejected the idea of selling the land.
Environmental testing on land near Adams Center and Paulding roads showed the site is “insufficient for the purposes of building or constructing a new jail,” Peters said.
Environmental testing is being done on another property that Peters didn’t specify, and the commissioners are looking at an additional site.
Community Corrections continues to take in more offenders, Peters said, and officials are looking at expanding the county’s problem-solving courts.
Commissioner Rich Beck said officials feel rushed and don’t want to buy the wrong piece of land to serve the county’s needs for the next couple of generations.
“The challenge is, we feel like we’re being forced to slap up a jail regardless,” Beck said. “And there are just too many moving parts to just stick up a jail because we could make the wrong decision.
“We still have to get it figured out between the mental health needs and the incarceration needs.”
Commissioner Therese Brown said it’s going to take many groups – the justice system, Allen County Council, law enforcement and the community – to make the right decision. She said the commissioners want to “make a good decision, not just a fast decision.”
The commissioners want to gather input through focus groups, Brown said. Dates and other details have not been determined.
Officials will submit another plan to Judge Leichty by July 15, and the next court hearing is set for Aug. 25. Peters said the jail project is the commissioners’ top priority.
“Don’t know what it is going to look like specifically right now,” Peters said of the commissioners’ next court submission. “Don’t know ultimately if it is going to get us to the long-term solution that we all believe is most appropriate for this community. But there will be a plan.”