The Allen County commissioners are still considering four potential sites for a new jail.
The commissioners shared the criteria Tuesday they are using to assess properties.
The commissioners and the sheriff are required by a federal court order to address conditions at the downtown jail, including overcrowding and understaffing. The commissioners are in charge of the building, and the sheriff handles operations.
Commissioners Rich Beck, Therese Brown and Nelson Peters – all Republicans – have said the only option to meet the court order is to build a larger jail. The commissioners have said the jail will likely have 1,100 beds. The current jail that opened in 1981 has a capacity of 741 inmates.
The locations must be at least 60 acres. The only possible location that has been named in court orders is 200 acres the county already owns near the intersection of Adams Center and East Paulding roads.
Opponents have criticized the commissioners’ plans with some concerned about the proximity of the site to three school buildings that are less than a half-mile away. Some have asked the commissioners to look at alternatives to building a larger confinement facility, such as releasing pre-trial and low-level offenders.
The commissioners have assessed eight properties so far, but four were deemed to be unviable for various reasons, including poor soil conditions, a lack of accessible utility services or suboptimal land configuration.
The commissioners are using a comprehensive process through a matrix built around nine criteria, five of which relate to the location’s proximity to other facilities.
With each location, the commissioners assess how close it is to existing hospitals and mental health facilities, county judicial operations and law enforcement, as well as the potential impact on existing or future residential or commercial development.
The commissioners also look at existing utilities and other critical services, potential acquisition costs and the size and layout of the parcel and capacity for increased traffic that doesn’t impact the transportation of inmates.
Emily Almodovar, county public information officer, said she plans to release updates on behalf of the commissioners every Tuesday through November.
The commissioners generally meet weekly on Fridays at Citizens Square. They also periodically post updates to www.allencounty.us/jail.
Beck is opposed by Democrat Jorge Fernandez in the November general election, and Brown is unopposed.