The Allen County commissioners responded today to criticism of their proposed plan to build a new jail on Adams Center Road.
The commissioners and Sheriff David Gladieux are required by a federal court order to fix the Allen County Jail’s conditions. A lawsuit by Vincent Morris and the American Civil Liberties Union said the jail is chronically overcrowded and understaffed, leading to numerous problems that threaten and cause inmates' injuries.
The commissioners proposed a new confinement center on 200 acres of land the county owns at 5080 Adams Center Road, where the Allen County Sheriff's Regional Training Facility is located. The plaintiffs responded in a court filing and said the improvements need to happen sooner than 2027, which is when the new jail is expected to be done.
Commissioner Nelson Peters said today that the plaintiffs don’t have an issue with the location and insist a jail is built quickly. He suggested that people in opposition of a jail being put at the southeast county location contact the ACLU.
Commissioner Rich Beck said he doesn’t understand ongoing complaints from citizens that the commissioners haven’t been open through the process. The commissioners have added jail updates to their weekly meetings that are open to the public.
“This has been going on for months, and the discussions are wide, and they are open,” he said. “I just struggle with why we are accused of a lack of transparency when it’s out there.”