The Allen County commissioners suggested that local advocates concerned about operations at the Allen County Jail talk to criminal justice leaders as what happens inside the jail isn't under the the commissioners' purview.
Commissioner Nelson Peters said Friday -- one day after a federal judge gave the officials three months to settle on a site for a new jail -- that he still doesn't see any option aside from building a new confinement facility. He suggested that advocacy groups Help Not Handcuffs and ChangeMakers Fort Wayne talk to the criminal justice system about possible ways to reduce the jail population as that is not under the commissioners’ jurisdiction.
Commissioner Rich Beck agreed with Peters. Jail operations are under the Allen County Sheriff's Department's control, and the commissioners are responsible for making sure the jail has a facility to operate in.
“We are not involved with what takes place inside the jail,” Beck said. “We don’t make the arrests. We don’t prosecute. We don’t release. We don’t do anything inside the jail. We build the jail.”
The commissioners reiterated the role Friday in addressing overcrowding and understaffing issues at the county jail, one day after a federal judge gave the officials three months to settle on a site for the new facility.
The commissioners and the Allen County Sheriff’s Department have been ordered by U.S. District Judge Damon Leichty to improve conditions for inmates at the jail. A lawsuit filed by Vincent Morris and the American Civil Liberties Union, according to Leichty's ruling, showed that inmates’ constitutional rights had been violated as a result of overcrowding and understaffing.
The commissioners proposed a new confinement facility to replace the Allen County Jail could be built at 5080 Adams Center Road, where the sheriff’s department training facility is located. The commissioners have said they need 60 to 70 acres to build the new jail.
Many people — including the Help Not Handcuffs advocacy coalition and some Fort Wayne City Council members — have opposed the proposed southeast location that is near a few schools.
At Thursday’s hearing, the commissioners said they are considering three other sites on the east, west and south sides of Fort Wayne. Ted Storer, the commissioners’ attorney, said he would not disclose the specific locations because they are currently in negotiations.
Even though the commissioners were given an extension, the rest of the schedule from the court remains in tact, Peters said. The jail is required to be built by June 2026.
“We are not being held specifically to one site at this point, which I think was a fear going in,” Commissioner Nelson Peters said at the commissioners' Friday weekly meeting.
Peters commended the dozens of advocates with Help Not Handcuffs and ChangeMakers Fort Wayne who filled the federal court room and waited outside for available seating. Peters said their presence Thursday was impactful.
Peters said he is still confused when he hears Leichty say he isn’t requiring the county to build a new jail.
“The thing that immediately pops into my head is, ‘Then why if you’re not telling us to build a jail are we named in the lawsuit?’ Because that’s the only thing we can really do with respect to all of this,” Peters said. “But I knew it was a rhetorical question, so I’ll just leave that.”