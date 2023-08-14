A local coalition that includes prominent pastors and civil rights organizations will mark this month's 60th anniversary of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.'s famous "I Have A Dream" speech with a unity march.
The Aug. 27 march will start at 5 p.m. Participants are asked to gather at Fourth Street, near the intersection with North Clinton Street. The march will proceed across the Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Bridge on Clinton Street.
Rev. Bill McGill, a key organizer, said the march will be in sync with observances across the country.
Aug. 28 is the anniversary of the "I Have A Dream" speech that King delivered to more than 250,000 at the Lincoln Memorial in Washington, D.C.
McGill, pastor of Imani Baptist Temple, said in a news release that the nation, 60 years later, still "struggles with the stain of hate and discrimination." He added the country is far from reaching the "promised land" that King referred to in the speech.
Pastor Robert Bell, president of United Pastors of Fort Wayne, said in a statement it is a "critical time in our country when some are seeking to turn back the clock on progress."
Larry Gist, president of the Fort Wayne NAACP, agrees. "This is not the time to be silent with racism and white supremacy on the rise," Gist said in a statement.
The march is open to the public. After crossing the MLK Jr. Memorial Bridge, participants will again proceed south down Clinton and gather at the Courthouse Green near North Clinton and Main streets. Music and prayers will be offered for "greater unity in our community," the release said.
Rev. Maurice Culver, pastor of Jerusalem Baptist Church, said the march represents a "golden opportunity for the African American community, pastors, churches and organizations to get in line and allow our light to shine."
The MLK Club of Fort Wayne is collaborating with the march.
"We support the principles of Dr. King on a year-round basis, and his 'I Have a Dream' speech remains a roadmap for pulling our nation together," club President Bennie Edwards said in a statement.
The event will conclude with McGill reciting the speech in its entirety.