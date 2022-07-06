Less than a month after a derecho hit northeast Indiana, another storm hit the area early Tuesday, this time bringing floods.
The National Weather Service said Tuesday’s storm mostly affected northwest Allen County and parts of Whitley County. Most places reported three to five inches of rain, which the weather service said is considered flooding.
The highest rain level of 6.23 inches was reported eight miles northeast of Fort Wayne, the weather service said.
Most of the flooding reported in Allen County was in Huntertown and Leo-Cedarville, and there were some reports in Whitley County near Churubusco. The Fort Wayne Children’s Zoo also reported flooding in its main parking lot.
Bonnie Kemp, the zoo’s director of communication, said the zoo has been directing visitors into the parking lot by its education center and one near Franke Park.
“Even with the weather this morning, our attendance appears to be about the same and everything is going well,” Kemp said.
Michael Bianski of Indiana Michigan Power said 6,700 residents in I&M’s two-state service area were without power at 7 a.m. Tuesday, but less than 200 of those were in the Fort Wayne area. Most of those outages were caused by tree limbs falling on power lines.
“There were no issues due to flooding,” Bianski said. “We usually don’t have any, unless the flooding is severe.”
Heavy storms Tuesday brought more damage and power outages to the area. Nearly 14,000 Fort Wayne I&M customers were without power as of 7 a.m. today, according to the utility's online outage map.
About 40,000 I&M customers lost power after the June 13 derecho. Thousands of Fort Wayne area residents were without power for three days, enduring high temperatures that were close to breaking records.
Crews were still picking up debris from the derecho this week.