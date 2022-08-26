The Community Foundation of DeKalb County has awarded its third-quarter grants to 14 organizations for a total of more than $57,000. The recipients were:
* Catholic Charities – $5,000
* Eastside County Eastern CSD – $5,000
* Hoosiers Feeding the Hungry – $5,000
* Long Term Care Ombudsman Program of NE Indiana – $5,000
* McMillen Health – $5,000
* Ronald McDonald House of Charities of NE Indiana – $5,000
* Purdue University Coop Extension Service – $4,799.88
* Cancer Services of NE Indiana – $4,000
* Auburn Main Street – $3,800
* GiveHear – $3,500
* DeKalb County Soil and Conservation District – $3,250
* Dr. Bill Lewis Center for Children – $3,000
* St. Joe Pickle Festival – $2,500
* Warm A Heart Community Outreach Ministry – $2,500