The Community Foundation of DeKalb County has awarded its third-quarter grants to 14 organizations for a total of more than $57,000. The recipients were:

* Catholic Charities – $5,000

* Eastside County Eastern CSD – $5,000

* Hoosiers Feeding the Hungry – $5,000

* Long Term Care Ombudsman Program of NE Indiana – $5,000

* McMillen Health – $5,000

* Ronald McDonald House of Charities of NE Indiana – $5,000

* Purdue University Coop Extension Service – $4,799.88

* Cancer Services of NE Indiana – $4,000

* Auburn Main Street – $3,800

* GiveHear – $3,500

* DeKalb County Soil and Conservation District – $3,250

* Dr. Bill Lewis Center for Children – $3,000

* St. Joe Pickle Festival – $2,500

* Warm A Heart Community Outreach Ministry – $2,500