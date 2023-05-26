The Community Foundation of Whitley County has approved more than $300,000 in grants. The recipients are:

Churubusco Library – $200,000

TROY Alternative School – $22,500

Churubusco Parks – $15,000

Little Cats Early Learning Center – $11,000

Churubusco Fine Arts – $10,000

Youth for Christ – $9,000

Advocacy Links – $7,500

Churubusco Community Childcare Center – $7,000

American Red Cross – $5,000

Boomerang Backpacks – $5,000

Brightpoint – $5,000

Camp Whitley – $5,000

Community Harvest – $5,000

Difference Makers – $5,000

Erin’s House – $5,000

Royal Family Kids Camp – $3,000

Tri-Lake Lions Club – $2,700

BABE – $2,500

Columbia City Arts Commission – $2,500

Giving Gardens – $2,200

Big Brother/Big Sisters – $2,000

– Journal Gazette