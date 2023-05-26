The Community Foundation of Whitley County has approved more than $300,000 in grants. The recipients are:
Churubusco Library – $200,000
TROY Alternative School – $22,500
Churubusco Parks – $15,000
Little Cats Early Learning Center – $11,000
Churubusco Fine Arts – $10,000
Youth for Christ – $9,000
Advocacy Links – $7,500
Churubusco Community Childcare Center – $7,000
American Red Cross – $5,000
Boomerang Backpacks – $5,000
Brightpoint – $5,000
Camp Whitley – $5,000
Community Harvest – $5,000
Difference Makers – $5,000
Erin’s House – $5,000
Royal Family Kids Camp – $3,000
Tri-Lake Lions Club – $2,700
BABE – $2,500
Columbia City Arts Commission – $2,500
Giving Gardens – $2,200
Big Brother/Big Sisters – $2,000
– Journal Gazette