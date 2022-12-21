The Community Foundation of Greater Fort Wayne rolled out an online dashboard Wednesday that explains and tracks its vision for the next several years.
The Community Foundation released the Let’s Rise Dashboard, which was created over a year with Transform Consulting and Survey USA. The online resource uses existing public data along with community input the group gathered to fill in the gaps.
Brad Little said he’s proud to see the dashboard and plan come together in a way that “is truly community-informed.” The project was announced about a year ago as part of the Community Foundation’s 100th anniversary celebration.
The dashboard is meant to serve as a one-stop spot for data about the county’s well-being and is built on five key areas – connected community, inspiring places, everyone’s economy, lifelong learning and healthy mind and body. Each key point has a webpage built around it that shows maps and charts with more information.
Data shows that 71% of Allen County residents report visiting with friends or relatives two or more times monthly, which illustrates a sense of community, said Andy Downs, a consultant who worked with the foundation on the project.
When it comes to inspiring places, 54% of residents somewhat or strongly agree that the community has enough arts and cultural resources. Downs said the statistic could be seen as a negative, but he sees it as an opportunity for growth.
About 74% of residents expect to fare the same or better financially in 2023 compared to this year, the foundation found. About 80% of residents see opportunities to learn in their communities.
Downs said the group used a broad definition of exercise that includes yard work when it found that 63% of residents who exercise report doing it by themselves. More information about the statistics is online, and the data points shouldn’t be viewed independently from others, Downs said.
Rose Johnson, project consultant, said the group intends to conduct surveys annually to update the plan.
Little said he is thankful for the open and honest conversations that the foundation has had about the information the data presents. It was important to make the dashboard “data driven and statistically significant,” he said.
The foundation has started to build committees with community experts around each of the five key points, and it will eventually add one for organizational excellence, Little said.
Once committees are formed, Little said it will be time to “blow up the findings” and test the data before adjusting and validating trends and plans.
Each key point will eventually have a formal document that presents its five-, seven- and 10-year plans, which will be updated as needed, Little said.
The Community Foundation wants other organizations to explore the dashboard and use the information to highlight gaps in community resources and to be a source of accountability, Little said.
The Let’s Rise Dashboard can be found online at https://cfgfw.org/.