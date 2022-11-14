Community Harvest Food Bank announced Monday it is sponsoring the federal Child and Adult Care Food Program and free meals for enrolled participants.
Meals will be available Monday through Friday at five locations: McMillen Park Community Center, 3901 Abbott St., 4:30-5:30 p.m.; Weisser Park Youth Center, 802 Eckart St., 4:30-5 p.m.; Euell A. Wilson Community Center, 1512 Oxford St., 3-4:30 p.m.; Albert G. Jennings Recreation, 1330 McCulloch St., 4:30-5 p.m.; and Wellspring Interfaith Social, 1316 Broadway St., 5:30-5:45 p.m.
The program provides reimbursements for nutritious meals and snacks served to eligible people enrolled at participating child care centers, day care homes and adult day care centers, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture.
Meals will be available to all enrolled participants without regard to race, color, national origin, sex, age, or disability.