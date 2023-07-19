Indiana food banks will receive a historic combined total of $2 million to support efforts in feeding Hoosiers in need, state officials announced Wednesday.
This year's funding is double what was received last year, Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch and the Indiana State Department of Agriculture said in a news release.
“Providing for Hoosiers who are food insecure across our state is a priority,” said Crouch, Indiana’s secretary of agriculture and rural development. “I am proud that the General Assembly recognized this by appropriating additional state funding towards our Indiana food banks.”
Community Harvest Food Bank in Fort Wayne is receiving $200,000.
The funding was provided by the Indiana legislature, as part of its biennial budget. The distribution amounts were determined using The Emergency Food Assistance Program fair share percentages for Indiana, which captures poverty and unemployment levels in each county.
Indiana has 11 food banks, which feed into pantries and soup kitchens across the state. Each food bank received part of the $2 million in funding.
The money will allow food pantries, soup kitchens and other food distribution centers to receive additional food products from the food bank that serves their location, Wednesday's news release said.
Indiana’s food banks and food pantries are serving more Hoosier neighbors now than during the pandemic because of inflation and its lingering economic effect, according to Feeding Indiana’s Hungry.
"Our member food banks are serving record numbers of Hoosier families as relief programs that help families makes ends meet have tapered off or ended," said Emily Bryant, executive director of Feeding Indiana’s Hungry. "Too many in our communities continue to make difficult choices between paying bills and buying groceries. For any Hoosier to be unsure from where their next meal will come is unacceptable."
State Department of Agriculture Director Don Lamb is hopeful this increased funding will go a long way in supporting the various organizations.
“They have the necessary resources and skills to distribute large amounts of food and help community members in need," Lamb said in a statement.
Gleaners Food Bank of Indiana, based in Indianapolis, received the largest funding amount, $643,600.
Other funding recipients for the fiscal year 2024:
• Dare to Care Food Bank, $72,200;
• Food Bank of Northern Indiana, $233,000;
• Food Bank of Northwest Indiana, $195,200;
• Food Finders Food Bank Inc., $185,000;
• FreeStore Foodbank, $16,600;
• Hoosier Hills Food Bank Inc., $86,200;
• Second Harvest Food Bank of East Central IN Inc., $157,400;
• Terre Haute Catholic Charities Foodbank Inc., $87,800;
• Tri-State Food Bank Inc., $123,000