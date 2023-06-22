Community Hospitals and Wellness Centers, an independent, nonprofit health organization, is joining Parkview Health, effective Oct. 1.
The two organizations approved an agreement to make CHWC an affiliate of Parkview and secure local, high-quality care for northwest Ohio organizations.
"Through the affiliation, Parkview will offer a full spectrum of high-quality care in northwest Ohio, complementing existing services and expanding our commitment to the health and well-being of our region," Rick Henvey, CEO of Parkview Health, said in a statement today.
Community Hospitals and Wellness Center has two hospitals in Williams County and an outpatient center in Fulton County. The facilities will be renamed Parkview Bryan Hospital, Parkview Montpelier Hospital and Parkview Archbold.
The two organizations have collaborated for more than a decade. Leaders from both organizations will connect with area employers and officials to discuss the affiliation and Parkview's role as a community partner.