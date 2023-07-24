Classes
GREAT BEGINNINGS: New Horse Owner Clinic with Bill Yelton, 8 to 10:30 a.m. Aug. 12 at Dare to Dream Youth Ranch, 6020 W. Wallen Road, Fort Wayne. $20 adult admission; children younger than 12 free when accompanied by an adult. Yelton, an award-winning horse trainer from New Beginnings Stables, has more than 25 years of experience. The event will include live demonstrations, Dare to Dream barn tours, a new horse-owner expo and tack sale.
PROJECT KING FAMILY DAY: The Bloom Project will host a workshop that focuses on the family unit from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Aug. 5 at Renaissance YMCA, 2323 Bowser Ave., Fort Wayne. The event includes free mentoring workshops for boys and men ages 12-18 and their parents, one hour of basketball and brunch. Registration is strongly recommended, https://projectkingfwfamilyday.eventbrite.com.
Events
CAR SHOW: Southwest Lutheran Church will host Cars & Caring, a car show with a mental health and wellness fair, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sept. 9. The church is at 5120 Homestead Road, Fort Wayne. Various activities are planned. Proceeds from the event will benefit Cross Connections Counseling. Cars can be registered for only $15 with Mike Greener at 260-403-3947 or mlgreener@aol.com.
SIDEWALK SALE: Live large and shop small during the fourth annual Sidewalk Sale presented by Downtown Fort Wayne and ProFed Credit Union, Aug. 11 and 12. It will include shopping among 48 retailers within the 99-block district and surrounding Broadway, Main Street and Wells Street corridors, and dining at one of more than 50 food and beverage establishments downtown. Entertainment will include live music, family fun activities, hula hoopers and a princess party at PNC Plaza and Allen County Public Library Plaza. Hops Harvester Fort Wayne will offer free wagon rides throughout downtown from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. A Community Transportation Network bus will also be available to provide accessibility to riders free of charge. For a list of participating locations, go online to DTFWSidewalkSale.com or follow @DowntownFortWayne on social media.
ART TALK: A discussion of artist Hilarie Couture’s paintings, “Unity with Variety,” will be featured at Congregation Achduth Vesholom and Unitarian Universalist Congregation, 5200 and 5310 Old Mill Road, on Aug. 20. Couture will speak at 10:30 a.m. with an art reception following until 1 p.m. at Unitarian Universalist Congregation. Congregation Achduth Vesholom will host a meet-the-artist session from 1:30 to 2 p.m., panel discussion from 2 to 3 p.m., and an art exhibition and reception from 3 to 3:45 p.m.
MODEL TRAINS: Almost 250 tables of model railroad bargains will be at the Van Wert Railroad Heritage Weekend – Model Railroad Show & Swap – from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday. A food court and children’s play area will also be offered. Admission is $6. Scouts in uniform and children younger than 12 will be admitted free. Two-day passes cost $8. Displays will be in four buildings, including two with air conditioning, totaling about 40,000 square feet under roof at the Van Wert County Fairgrounds, 1055 S. Washington (U.S. 127), Van Wert, Ohio. The fairgrounds’ main gate will be closed for safety reasons. Use one of the many other entrances.
FROM GRIEF TO GROWTH: Several Fort Wayne funeral homes, including D.O. McComb & Sons, Greenlawn and Hockemeyer & Miller Funeral Home, are providing about 70 local widows and widowers a safe space for fellowship through a program called LIFT. Upcoming LIFT events in Fort Wayne include from noon to 2 p.m. Tuesday at Hall’s Tavern at Coventry, 5745 Coventry Lane, with guest speaker Debbie Lemmon of Biblical Life Recovery Center; and from 12:30 to 2:30 p.m. Thursday at Cosmos Restaurant, 9807 Lima Road, with guest speaker Pastor Chuck Remillet, retired chaplain of the Fort Wayne Police Department.
Food
LOCAL FOOD WEEK: Northeast Indiana Local Food Network will present the fourth annual Local Food Week from Friday through Aug. 6. The 10-day celebration of local food features tours and events hosted by 30 different farms, markets, artisan food producers and organizations. The region-wide event gives the public a chance to visit and connect with those who grow, sell, serve and support local food. This year’s event includes more than 80 tours and events hosted by more than 30 farms and businesses across seven counties. Most Local Food Week events are free, but many require registration. Detailed listings are available online at https://www.neifood.org/news/local-food-week-2023.
WINE AND BEER FESTIVAL: Junior Achievement of Northern Indiana will host the Wine and Beer Festival from 5 to 9 p.m. Friday at Parkview Field. The tasting will include unlimited samples of beer, wine, cider and spirits from more than 35 vendors, along with live music, an online auction and the opportunity to win prizes. VIP tickets are $100, which gets attendees into the event an hour early and access to exclusive tastings and food available only in the VIP suite. Premium tickets are $65, and general admission tickets are $45. For tickets and more details, go online to wineandbeerfestival.com.
Travel
TRAVEL WITH HCCOA: The Huntington County Council on Aging has an informational session by Eric Scott of Collette Travel for tours in 2024 at 1:30 p.m. Aug. 15. Those interested are required to call 260-359-4410 and reserve a spot for the meeting. The Reflections of Italy tour will be from April 24 through May 3 and includes 10 days and 12 meals and trips to Rome, Vatican museums, Sistine Chapel, St. Peter’s Basilica, Assisi, Perugia, Cortona, Florence, Michelangelo’s David, Chianti Winery and Cooking Class, Venice, Murano Island, Milan; base rates per person: $4,399 for a double, $5,299 for a single and $4,369 for a triple. The America Cowboy Country tour will be from July 25 through Aug. 1, 2024. It includes eight days and 10 meals with the following highlights: Badlands National Park, Custer State Park, Crazy Horse Memorial, Mount Rushmore, Deadwood, Buffalo Bill Center of the West, Yellowstone National Park, Jackson Hole, Grand Teton National Park; base rates per person are $4,099, double; $5,099, single; $3,869, triple. The Canadian Rockies tour featuring “Rocky Mountaineer Train” will be scheduled in September 2024 and will include the following highlights: Vancouver, Stanley Park, Rocky Mountaineer, Kamloops, Lake Louise, Banff, Icefields Parkway, Glacier Adventure Choice on Tour, Calgary. Prices are subject to change. For more information, call the council on aging or email dmurray@huntingtoncountycoa.org.
If you have information you would like considered for Community Update, please submit it at least two weeks before the desired publication date to community@jg.net. All submissions must be via email.