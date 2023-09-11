Classes
CAMPING PREP: Preschool children ages 2 to 5 and their adults are invited to Salamonie Preschool’s “C is for Camping” from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Sept. 21 at Salamonie Interpretive Center located in Lost Bridge West SRA, in Andrews. Each program is designed to enhance the preschooler’s basic education, including music, crafts, social interaction, and time outdoors, always with a nature-related theme. Cost is $2 per child. Advance registration is requested. Register by calling Upper Wabash Interpretive Services at 260-468-2127.
ART CLASSES: Purdue University Fort Wayne has several upcoming options for youth including “Exploring Art in Every Dimension for Grades K-3.” Veteran public school teacher and Purdue Fort Wayne alumna Morgan Schrock leads this class that allows kids to dive into various media, including 2D and 3D. Sessions are 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturdays Sept. 23 to Oct. 21. Cost is $99. Register for all classes and workshops at pfw.edu/caa-store.
Events
FOREST THERAPY WALK: Hosted by Cancer Services of Northeast Indiana, 9:30 a.m. to noon Sept. 22 at Metea County Park, 8401 Union Chapel Road, Fort Wayne. Experience the peacefulness of nature on a guided walk through the park.
DAY OF BEAUTY: A day of pampering and self-esteem building. Recommended for women receiving cancer treatment or completed treatment in the past year. 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sept. 29 at Cancer Services Southeast at the Impact Center, 3420 E. Paulding Road, Fort Wayne. Register with Keyonia Cox at 260-484-9560
BOURBON & BINGO: The second annual event is 5:30 to 9 p.m. Sept. 30 at Parkview Mirro Center. Includes chance for exclusive bourbon prizes, silent auction and special performance by School of Rock Fort Wayne. Tickets are $100 each. More information online at https://mcmillenhealth.networkforgood.com/events/50452-mcmillen-health-s-bourbon-and-bingo-2023.
Faith
INDIANA BUDDHIST TEMPLE: Offers free weekly religious and community events, open to the public. From 6 to 7 p.m. Mondays, a loving kindness meditation program is offered at both Indiana Buddhist Temple, 7528 Thompson Road, Hoagland, and Father John’s Loving Kindness Meditation Society, 301 W. Butler St., Bryan, Ohio. From 6 to 7 p.m. Thursdays is a breathing and walking meditation program. Dhamma School for school-aged children is 2 to 4 p.m. every second Saturday. Students are introduced to basic Buddhist rituals, culture and literacy. Dhamma discussion for adults is held 2:30 to 4:30 p.m. every third Saturday. For more information, email indianabuddhistvihara@gmail.com or call 260-447-5269. The group also is on Facebook at www.facebook.com/Indiana.Buddhist.Temple.
Food
FISH FRY: Fish Fry & Tenderloin Drive-Thru fundraiser 4 to 7 p.m. Sept. 23 at Aldersgate United Methodist Church, 2417 Getz Road (near Time Corners), $13 per meal.
SETTLER’S LOG HOUSE CANDLELIGHT HARVEST DINNER: Will be 5 to 8:30 a.m. Oct. 13 and 14 at the Historic Swinney Homestead, 1424 W. Jefferson Blvd. Costumed settlers will serve butternut squash bisque, sweet and sour cabbage salad, roast pork, seasonal vegetables, settlers’ famous Johnny Appleseed Festival cornbread, cider, sassafras tea, and apple crisp with cream. Doors open at 5 p.m. Tables seat four; Cost is $50 per person with prepaid reservations due by Oct. 1; Call 260-432-7314 or 260-432-4232; Seating is limited. Proceeds will support the maintenance of the Historic Swinney Homestead.
Fundraisers
RUMMAGE SALE: The New Haven United Women in Faith will hold a two-day rummage sale to support their local and global missions work. The sale will be from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Oct. 4 and 5 at 630 Lincoln Highway E., New Haven. The second day will include a $2 bag sale from 3 to 6 p.m. For more information, email ssnplatt@yahoo.com or call 260-710-0574.
HOWL-O-WALKOWEEN: Fort Wayne Animal Care & Control’s fifth annual fundraiser includes a pet costume contest, 2 to 6 p.m. Oct. 21 at Promenade Park Pavilion in downtown Fort Wayne. The event also includes a walk-through the park, raffle prizes and vendors. Registration for the pet costume contest and walk is $30 for adults, $10 for children and $60 for a family four-pack. Pre-register or registration will be available at the event as well. An online clothing fundraiser featuring a design by Graphics by Sarah Nicole is also planned and will run through October at the organization’s website. For more information, go to fwacc.org.
STRIKES FOR CHARITY: Fire Police City County FCU will host a bowling fundraiser from 1 to 4 p.m. Nov. 4 to support Fort Wayne Animal Care & Control Angel Fund, which pays for life-saving medical care for shelter animals. The event at Georgetown Entertainment will include bowling, a silent auction and pizza. Registration to bowl is $60 per person, up to five bowlers per team. This includes two hours of bowling, shoe rental, pizza and pop. Single bowlers will be combined into teams or placed on lanes with three or fewer bowlers. To register individually or as a team, go online to https://www.fpccfcu.org/Community/Strikes-For-Charity. Oct. 6 is the deadline.
Library
LAGRANGE COUNTY PUBLIC LIBRARY: Upcoming events at the Shipshewana and Topeka branches include preschool story time, second-Saturday book club, teen games, counted cross stitch, painting, elementary book club, middle school book club, cookbook club, and teen chat and craft gathering. For more information, go to www.lagrange.lib.in.us or call 260-463-2841.
Organizations
AMERICAN SEWING GUILD: Fort Wayne Chapter will hold its monthly public meeting from 1 to 4 p.m. Sept. 21 at the UAW Local 2209 Union Hall, 5820 E. 900 North, Roanoke (near the GM plant). The talk will feature ways to sort, organize and tame fabric yardage, scraps and notions. There will also be a brown bag challenge with participants selecting scraps from brown paper bags sorted by darks and lights. They will sew their quilt block at home. There is no admission charge. The chapter provides a free table of sewing-related goodies and invites participants to bring one or two items for show and tell. To find out more, go to www.asg.org and the chapter website at www.asgfortwayne.org. Contact them at asgfortwayne3@gmail.com or call Debbie Morgan at 260-710-1379.
