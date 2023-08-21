Classes
ALLEN COUNTY EXTENSION HOMEMAKERS: Car Maintenance, 1 and 6 p.m. Sept. 14, Allen County Extension Office, 4001 Crescent Ave., Fort Wayne. This is a repeat of a popular class given in 2022. Learn general car maintenance such as checking and changing oil, checking tire pressure and changing tires plus facts about maintaining vehicles. Taught by Adam Igney from Berger Auto. Call the Extension Office at 260-481-6826 for reservations and/or information. Reservation deadline is five days before lesson.
ALLEN COUNTY EXTENSION HOMEMAKERS: Acrylic Pour Painting, 6 p.m. Sept. 18, Allen County Extension Office, 4001 Crescent Ave., Fort Wayne. Attendees can create an acrylic pour painting on a 12-by-12 canvas. Participants will learn several techniques to design and create artwork. The work should remain at the Extension Office for 48 hours to dry. Fee is $27 (all supplies included). Bring a paint shirt to protect clothing. Class size limited to eight to 10. Instructor is local artist Sue Baxter. Call the Extension Office at 260-481-6826 for reservations and/or information. Reservation deadline is five days before lesson.
VEGAN FORT WAYNE: The second installment of Vegan Fort Wayne’s Cooking with Plants series, “BBQ & Picnic Classics with a Plant-Based Twist,” will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Aug. 24 at the state-of-the-art teaching kitchen upstairs at Electric Works’ Union Street Market. Instructors Heather Dahman and Brittany Billings will guide participants through crafting healthier, plant-based versions of BBQ and picnic classics. Due to the overwhelming response and limited space, early registration is highly recommended. Participants may register at https://fortwayneveg.com/cooking-classes. For additional information, email Heather Dahman at heather@thevegacademy.com.
INVISIBLE INK: This four-week writing program is for anyone who needs help processing their grief. Writing prompts are provided each week to help participants write about specific feelings in letters to their loved one. Kathy Curtis leads the sessions, which are from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. on Thursdays in September at the Peggy F. Murphy Community Grief Center, 5920 Homestead Road, Fort Wayne. To participate, RSVP by Sept. 1 by calling 260-435-3261 or emailing GriefCenter@stillwater-hospice.org.
FOUNDATIONS OF THEATRE CLASS I: Learn the basics of theatre and the art of performing. Patrice Fox, a veteran performer and vocalist, has developed a class to train kids ages 7 to 10 in fundamental performance skills. Classes are 3:30 to 5 p.m. Tuesdays from Sept. 5 through Nov. 7 at Lifehouse Church Forest Park Campus, 2100 Kentucky Ave., Fort Wayne, and will end with a Parent Night on Nov. 7. Cost is $125. To register, go online to: https://fireandlightproductions.com/registration/2023foundations1.
FOUNDATIONS OF THEATRE CLASS II: This is a follow-up class to Foundations of Theatre I designed for youth ages 11 to 13 or those who want a continuation of the first class. Classes are 5:30 to 7 p.m. Tuesdays from Sept. 5 through Nov. 7 at Lifehouse Church Forest Park Campus, 2100 Kentucky Ave., Fort Wayne. Cost is $125. Kids will practice skits, songs and simple dance numbers and perform at Parent Night on Nov. 7. To register, go online to: https://fireandlightproductions.com/registration/2023foundations2.
THE ACTOR’S STUDIO: This class is for young adult performers who have some experience onstage and want to prepare for fall auditions. Packed with great tips and scripts, The Actor’s Studio will cast young adults as the lead in every scene, whether it be monologues or partner work. Along the way, the instructor diagnoses and remedies roadblocks to unlock the participant’s acting potential. Classes for ages 14 to 20 are 4:45 to 6:45 p.m. Tuesdays from Sept. 5 to 7 at Lifehouse Church Forest Park Campus, 2100 Kentucky Ave., Fort Wayne. Cost is $65.
Events
DEATH CAFE: Offered in collaboration with Death Done Differently, these monthly sessions gather people to enjoy a hot beverage and baked goods while talking about death and dying. Sessions are from 10 to 11:30 a.m. the second Saturday of each month. Meetings are at the Peggy F. Murphy Community Grief Center, 5920 Homestead Road, Fort Wayne. To attend, RSVP by the Wednesday before the meeting by calling 260-435-3261 or emailing GriefCenter@stillwater-hospice.org.
SOUTH SIDE HIGH SCHOOL CLASS OF 1963: A 60th reunion is scheduled Oct. 7. The casual event will include a buffet dinner at a restaurant with a large private-party dining room. Reservations with a $30 payment per person and contact information must be received by Sept. 16. Interested classmates can send an email request for more details to kdevore820@gmail.com.
Food
MIZPAH SHRINE 51ST FLY-IN BREAKFAST: 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday at Fort Wayne International Airport, Aviation Hangar 2019, 11021 W. Perimeter Road. Minimum donation $8 per person, but children younger than 5 may attend free. Breakfast includes eggs made-to-order, sausage, ham, pancakes, hash browns, toast, coffee, milk or orange juice. The organization provides transportation and donations to Shriner’s Hospital in Chicago and Dayton. For more information, call 260-426-4543.
Health
YOGA FOR RESPITE AND RESTORATION: The Peggy F. Murphy Community Grief Center offers various grief support programs to help participants manage the stress that comes alongside grief as a result of death-related loss. Yoga for Respite and Restoration is a practice of gentle movement, breath work and meditation to provide the tools to be present in body and being while moving through life with stress and grief. Practice is designed for everyone, both on the floor using a mat or in a chair. Please bring your own mat. Props will be provided. No experience necessary. RSVP is required to ensure accommodations, and space is set up for all participants. Sessions will be from 5:30 to 6:20 p.m. the first and third Wednesdays from September through December at 5920 Homestead Road, Fort Wayne. RSVP required by the Monday before each class offering. Please call 260-435-3261 or email GriefCenter@stillwater-hospice.org to reserve a spot.
Organizations
THE SUMMIT CITY SINGERS: This no-audition choir, founded in 2006, is starting rehearsals in September. It is open to anyone who has the desire to sing, can attend rehearsals and concerts, and match pitch. Rehearsals are 7 to 8:30 p.m. Thursdays at St. John Lutheran Church, 729 W. Washington Blvd. For more information, go to summitcitysingers.com.
