Classes
RAPE AGGRESSION DEFENSE: The Steuben County Sheriff’s Office and Angola City Police Department are offering self-defense training for females 12 and older. The course includes one night of lecture, two nights of practicing techniques and, on the last nighttime for a simulation. The program will be held 3:30 to 7 p.m. Sundays Sept. 10, Sept. 17 and Sept. 24 at Pleasant Lake Elementary School, 1205 W. Main St., Pleasant Lake. The program is free, but a $20 deposit will be collected at the time of registration and returned to participants who complete all three nights. To register, call 1st Sgt. Brad Kline at the Steuben County Sheriff’s Office at 260-668-1000 ext. 5260 or Assistant Chief Darrin Taylor at Angola Police Department at 260-665-2121.
CAR MAINTENANCE: 1 p.m. and 6 p.m. Sept. 14. Learn general car maintenance such as checking and changing oil, checking tire pressure and changing tires plus some interesting facts about maintaining your vehicle to keep you on the road. Great class for those new to responsibility for their own car maintenance. Taught by Adam Igney from Berger Auto. Call the Extension Office at 260-481-6826 for reservations or information. Reservation deadline is five days before lesson. Unless otherwise noted, all classes held at the Allen County Extension Office, 4001 Crescent Ave.
Events
DIGGING THROUGH HISTORY: Set for Thursday through Saturday as part of Archaeology Month. T.J. Honeycutt will discuss the Treaty of Paradise Spring at 6:30 p.m. Thursday at the Syracuse Community Center. Lynn MacKaben Brown will discuss her novel “Furs and Fevers” at 6:30 p.m. Friday at the community center. Families can watch demonstrations and try samples of creating tools such as an atlatl from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday at the Wawasee Area Conservancy Foundation Ruddell Pavilion, 11586 North Indiana 13. For more information, go to www.chqw.org or call 574-377-7543.
MEET YOUR MISHPOCHA: The Northeast Indiana Jewish Genealogy Society will host its fifth annual open house from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Sept. 10 at the Rifkin Campus, 5200 Old Mill Road, Fort Wayne. This year’s presentation “Surprise! I’m Jewish!,” will feature Greg Shoup who will tell the story of his newfound Jewish roots – how he learned of his heritage through DNA testing. He has been forecasting weather for 30 years in Fort Wayne. Various family history resources will be available at the open house. If one is unable to attend Greg Shoup’s presentation, registration is required to view his interesting story; the link can be found online at https://neindianajgs.org/upcoming-events/. For more information, contact Pamela Friedman at vp@NEIndianaJGS.org.
CHAUTAUQUA-WAWASEE: A three-day series on native Americans in northeastern Indiana will be presented over Labor Day weekend. Two members of the Miami Tribe of Oklahoma to share information and perspective of the native Miami peoples, past, present and future in “Myaamiaki: Stories of Miami People” from 10 a.m. to noon on Sept. 9 at the Wawasee Area Conservancy Foundation’s Ruddell Pavilion, 11586 N. Indiana 13, Syracuse. Attendance is free. For more information, email Mark Knecht, mknecht@chqw.org or call 703-489-7124.
Food
FISH FRY: Bethel Ministries’ annual drive-thru fish fry is 4 to 7 p.m. Sept. 8 at its location at 8405 Lima Road in Fort Wayne. Cost is $11.50 per meal; chicken or fish or a combination of both with chips, slaw, and water.
EGE CHICKEN DINNER: Will be hosted by Immaculate Conception Church, 7046 E 400 S. west of LaOtto from noon to 5 p.m. Sept. 10. Will include homemade pies, mashed potatoes, noodles and chicken. Cost is $12 for adults, $6 for children; carryout available. Games for children will be available and also a country store.
Fundraisers
FALL RUMMAGE SALE: St. Rose Church, 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sept. 7 and 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sept. 8 in St. Rose Community Hall at 208 Summit St., Monroeville. Proceeds benefit St. Rose de Lima School in Monroeville.
DESIGNER PURSE BINGO: The Volunteer Center will host the 4th Annual Designer Purse Bingo at 5:30 p.m. Sept. 15 at Ceruti’s Summit Park II, 6601 Innovation Blvd. Games begin at 7 p.m. The event will feature 20 games of bingo with 24 high-end designer purses from Kate Spade, Dooney & Bourke, Valentino, Michael Kors and more as prizes. Includes dinner, a silent auction, raffle, and more. Money raised will support Volunteer Center programs to strengthen local nonprofits and empower volunteers to address critical needs affecting low to moderate income families. Tickets are $50 each or $500 for a table of eight. Visit www.volunteerfortwayne.org or call 424-3505 for details.
Organizations
FORT WAYNE SPINNING GUILD: The Fort Wayne Flax and Fleecers Spinning Guild meets on the second Tuesday of each month at 7 p.m. with doors opening at 6:30 p.m. at the Wolf Family Learning Center, Salomon Farm, 817 W. Dupont Road. The Sept. 12 meeting will include the program Plying Techniques, Part 1.
FORT WAYNE WEAVERS GUILD: The group meets at 7 p.m. on the first Wednesday of each month, September through June, at the Allen County Public Library downtown, Meeting Room A so that the attendees can view the 75th Anniversary Art Exhibit in the Jeffrey R. Krull Gallery. The Sept. 6 meeting will include show-and-tell with participants bringing their own weaving projects to share.
TRINE UNIVERSITY’S SHORT STORY CLUB: Sponsored by the Humanities Institute, the club has announced its selections for the fall and spring semesters. The club is designed for those who like talking about stories and ideas with others, but don’t have time to read a novel. The club meets virtually, with participants receiving a copy of the story and a Teams link for the 5:30 p.m. meetings. Stories in the fall semester feature the theme of facing challenges, whether normal life challenges or supernatural. Stories in the spring feature main characters trying to decide whether to disrupt patterns in their lives, and how they either come to terms with the patterns or decide to disrupt them. For additional information, or to get a story and Teams link, contact Jeanette Goddard, director of the Humanities Institute, at goddardj@trine.edu.
LITERACY GRANTS: The Dollar General Literacy Foundation has awarded almost $70,000 to youth literacy programs in Indiana. Among the recipients were Big Brothers Big Sisters of Northeast Indiana, $4,000 grant, and Trine University Education One, $3,000 grant. Grant applications may be found online at http://www.dgliteracy.org. Customers can purchase yellow sunglasses at Dollar General stores for $2 each through Sept. 8 with all proceeds benefiting the foundation.
Recognition
CHILL ACCREDITATION: Creating Hope, Instilling Life Lessons recently achieved accreditation through the Council on Accreditation. Organizations pursue accreditation to demonstrate the implementation of best practice standards in the field of human services. In May, a group of reviewers evaluated CHILL on 327 rigorous standards. In partnership with The Courtyard, a permanent-supportive housing complex located at 530 Home Ave., CHILL provides stability and support services to young adults ages 18-25 who have aged out of foster care or faced the risk of homelessness. CHILL serves approximately 40 tenants in 36 apartment units, helping these individuals attain employment, enroll in education programs, achieve food security, gain invaluable life skills, and find stability as they work to become self-sufficient. For more information, visit www.chillfw.org.
If you have information you would like considered for Community Update, please submit it at least two weeks before the desired publication date to community@jg.net. All submissions must be via email.