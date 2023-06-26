Camps
SUMMER ROBOTICS CAMPS: Phil’s Hobby Shop is hosting camps for children ages 8 to 13. Prior robotics experience is not required. Camp dates are July 10-14, July 17-21 and July 24-28. Two sessions are available: 8 a.m. to noon or 1 to 5 p.m. Price is $200 per session. The camp is being held at Trinity Lutheran Church at 450 W. Washington Blvd., Fort Wayne. Register online at Phil’s Hobby Shop website or follow the links for Facebook or Instagram.
Classes
CARD-MAKING WORKSHOP: Experienced card makers are invited to a three-hour workshop from 1 to 3 p.m. July 3 at Salamonie Lake’s Interpretive/Nature Center. Participants will make three cards inspired by Indiana state symbols: cardinal, peony and firefly. All supplies provided. Participants may bring their favorite adhesive. Workshop cost is $20 per person, payable day of workshop. Advance registration is required by calling 260-468-2127. Registration deadline is Wednesday. Space is limited. Upper Wabash Interpretive Services is at 3691 S. New Holland Road in Andrews.
RIVER RANGERS: An hour of outdoor learning of STEM is offered for ages 5 to 12 from 10 to 11 a.m. Wednesdays until July 26 on the Auer Lawn, Promenade Park, 202 W. Superior St. June topics included weather, experiments with slime, Lego building and boat making. Each program is free, but space is limited to 30 children, so pre-registration is required. A list of options is online at www.FortWayneParks.org. To register, email the child’s name(s) and the class title to Hannah.webb@cityoffortwayne.org. Registration deadlines are the Monday before each date.
Events
COFFEE & CONVERSATIONS: YMCA Northeast Indiana invites women to come together for “The Power of Positive Gossip,” a discussion event from 8 to 9:15 a.m. Wednesday at Brotherhood Mutual, 6400 Brotherhood Way. This is part of a free quarterly series. The next one, “Be a Forrest Gump: Refusing to Let Your Fears Stop You,” is scheduled Sept. 27. Register and find more information online at ywcanein.org/coffee-conversations
STORYTIME AT THE PARK: 10 to 10:30 a.m. Wednesdays until Aug. 2 at the Park Foundation Pavilion Patio Promenade Park, 202 W. Superior St. Join the Allen County Public Library and Riverfront Fort Wayne for fresh air, sunshine and children’s literature. Most dates will be held under the awning of the Park Foundation Pavilion. No pre-registration is required.
GOLF OUTING: The Project Respect Golf Outing is Aug. 19 at Eagle Rock Golf Club in Defiance, Ohio. Registration starts at 8 a.m.; shotgun start at 9 a.m. Event includes 18 holes of golf, cart, lunch, door prizes, 50/50 raffle and more. Cost is $80 per golfer and $320 per team. To register, visit: https://cpcnwo.org/events/13th-annual-project-respect-golf-outing/ or pick up a registration form at a local CPC Women’s Health Resource.
Faith
THEOLOGY ON TAP: The University of Saint Francis invites young people of all faiths in their 20s and 30s to this summer series, presented through the Catholic Diocese of Fort Wayne-South Bend. Planned by a local team of young adults, the series continues July 11 and July 18 at the Cougar Den at the university, 2701 Spring St. Tuesday’s topic is “Discovering God’s Image.” The series offers weekly talks, food, drink and fellowship. A 6:30 p.m. closing Mass will be held July 25 in the St. Francis Chapel on the university’s main campus. Information is available online at https://diocesefwsb.org/tot-fw/. For information on USF, contact Jacinta Krecek at jkrecek@sf.edu or 260-399-7700, ext. 8123.
Organizations
NORTHEAST INDIANA BASE COMMUNITY COUNCIL: Luncheon on July 12 at Ceruti’s Diamond Room with guest speaker Matthew Purkey, a Marine who was deployed multiple times as part of Operation Enduring Freedom, along with an update from local military. Registration begins at 10:30 a.m.; the program begins at 11:30. Tickets are $25 for current service members and students; $35 for council members and $40 for nonmembers. For tickets and additional information, email northeastindianabcc@gmail.com.
TOASTMASTERS CLUB: Communication & Leadership Training is hosted by the Bob Leiman Toastmasters Club, a nonprofit educational organization, from 6:30 to 8 p.m. on the second and fourth Mondays each month, currently meeting at Ivy Tech Coliseum Campus, 3800 N. Anthony Blvd., Room CC 1364. Next meetings are today and July 10. Call 260-437-0117 or email knhood@aol.com with questions. Guests welcome at no cost.
Travel
HOLMES COUNTY, OHIO: The Fort Wayne chapter of the American Sewing Guild is headed to this community with a three-day, two-night bus trip. Travelers will be able to shop at many fabric stores, enjoy authentic Amish meals and take in the idyllic countryside and Amish way of life that makes this a popular tourist destination for quilters. Lodging is in Berlin, which is known as the hub of Amish Country because of its walkable shops and restaurants. The public is invited. The bus leaves at 8 a.m. Sept. 12 from Van Wert, Ohio, and returns there about 5:30 p.m. Sept. 14. The trip cost of $350 includes the motor coach transportation, hotel room (double occupancy), and two dinners – one at an Amish home. For information, call Lisa Merkle at 419-230-0250. Registration forms are on the chapter website at www.asgfortwayne.org. Deadline to register is Aug. 1.
