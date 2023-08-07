Classes
CREATIVE ARTS: Registration is now open for the Creative Arts Council of Wells County Fall Semester of dance and music. Classes begin the week of Aug. 21. All classes are at Creative Arts, located at 428 S. Oak St. in Bluffton. Classes are open to both residents and non-residents of Wells County ages 3 and up. The program focuses on ballet and modern dance technique and is supplemented with classes in pointe, conditioning, and tap. The Dance Academy’s ballet classes use the Cecchetti technique with certified instructors. For more information, please visit the Creative Arts Council website at www.wellscocreativearts.com or call the Creative Arts office at 260-824-5222.
Events
MUGS ON THE MARSH: A phenology hike at Eagle Marsh East followed by a stop at Hempton Roast Coffee is scheduled from 10:30 a.m. to noon. The free hike will be led by knowledgeable members of the Northeast Chapter of the Indiana Native Plant Society and Little River Wetlands Project. Participants will meet at 10:30 a.m. outside the LRWP offices, 5000 Smith Road, before starting. Hempton Coffee Roasters is located at 5215 Engle Road.
HEALING HANDS NIGHT MARKETS: They are next scheduled Aug. 19, Sept. 30 and Oct. 28 at the Healing Hands Spa & Boutique, 6527 Covington Road. Parking is available behind the Fresh Market. The youth market is 5 to 9 p.m. and the regular market is 5 p.m. to midnight. The event includes food and various local vendors, fire spinners, a bar and open mic. For more information, call 260-459-HEAL.
GOLF FOR THE WARRIOR 2023: The Northeast Indiana Base Community Council is hosting this Sept. 22 event at Brookwood Golf Club. It will raise funds for the council’s Military Support Fund, which provided over $32,000 in emergency financial assistance to military families in northeast Indiana in 2022. Last year, the event was sold-out. Details and signup information are online at https://birdease.com/golfforthewarrior
DOWN & DIRTY WITH DIRT WAIN: The Sassy Vegan will present a Sassy Sunday event from noon to 6 p.m. Sunday at Studi07, 3414 Fairfield Ave., Fort Wayne. Attendees can experience more than 30 local vendors, a vegan buffet, featured guest Dirt Wain, prizes, and more.
Faith
HELPING THE HUNGRY AND HOMELESS: Grace Episcopal Church, 10010 Aurora Place, in Fort Wayne has chosen this as the theme of a free event it will host Aug. 22. Beginning at 7 p.m., the Rev. Joshua Gale, executive director of Just Neighbors Interfaith Homeless Network, will speak about local homeless issues and the work Just Neighbors has done to lower the eviction rate in the city. Following Gale’s presentation, the 30-minute documentary “The Working Hungry” will be shown, focusing on the more than 800,000 people in Indiana who are food insecure. A 10-minute taped interview by Access Fort Wayne of a local families’ efforts to put food on the table will precede the documentary.
CONFERENCE ON MINISTRY WITH THE AGING: It is scheduled Sept. 26 with breakfast foods available starting at 8 a.m. at the Towne House Retirement Community, 2209 St. Joe Center Road. The conference starts at 9 a.m. ends at 3 p.m. Cost is $30, which includes hearing three key speakers and two meals, along with networking. Registration limited to first 100 to sign up. Call 260-969-8012 with questions.
Fundraisers
FORT WAYNE PITBULL COALITION: Has an opportunity to lease a larger, more comfortable space to house pitbull-type dogs being assessed or waiting to be adopted. But the local nonprofit, founded in 2019, needs donations very soon to make the move possible. Organizers will create a wall comprised of different sized personalized acrylic plaques with photos from donors. All sponsorships are good for one year and can be renewed. Sponsorship levels range from $100 to $5,000. The organization will accept all donations regardless of whether they are formal sponsorships. For more information, email fwpitbullcoalition@gmail.com
ST. JOSEPH MISSIONS WOMEN’S SHELTER: Reservations are now available for the “Purse Reverse” raffle to benefit the women’s shelter. At 6 p.m. on Oct. 13, organizers will begin drawing tickets to award 15 new designer purses. Unlike most raffles, the last number drawn will get the grand prize. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. at the Don Wolf Room in Electric Works Building 26, 1690 Broadway. The event is scheduled to last until 9 p.m. Parking is available at 1450 Van Buren St., adjacent to the Electric Works campus. The cost to reserve your seat is $45. Raffle tickets, which cost $5 each, must be purchased at the event. Cash, check and debit payments will be accepted; no credit cards. Raffle baskets and second-chance drawings will also be offered. Heavy hors d’oeuvres and a cash bar will be available. Go online by Oct. 1 to reserve a seat at https://stjosephmissions.networkforgood.com/events/53157-purse-reverse-2023.
Organizations
SEWING GUILD: The Fort Wayne Chapter of the American Sewing Guild will present the program “Heirloom Sewing: It’s Not Just for Kids’ Clothes” at its monthly public meeting Aug. 17. The chapter meeting is 1-4 p.m. at the UAW Local 2209 Union Hall, 5820 E. 900 North, Roanoke, near the GM truck assembly plant.
COMMUNICATION & LEADERSHIP TRAINING: Hosted by the Bob Leiman Toastmasters Club, a nonprofit educational organization, on the second and fourth Mondays each month. Currently meeting from 7:30 to 8:30 p.m. in Room CC1364 at Ivy Tech Coliseum Campus, 3800 N. Anthony Blvd. in Fort Wayne. Upcoming meetings will be Aug. 14 and 28, and Sept. 11 and 25. Guests are welcome at no cost. For more information, go online to 666.toastmastersclubs.org or call 260-437-0117.
THE CIVIL WAR ROUNDTABLE OF NORTHEAST INDIANA: Members will meet at 6:30 p.m. Aug. 14 at Allen County Library’s downtown location in Conference Room C. The program will be “The Forgotten Division, Kanawha Division and Army of West Virginia” by Justin Mays. He is the Civil War historian at the Veterans Memorial Museum at Germantown, Ohio. Meetings are open to anyone who has an interest in learning more about U.S. Civil War history. Members pay $20 annual dues to help defray travel costs for out-of-town speakers. For more information, go online to https://www.facebook.com/CWRTNEI.
WOMEN’S HEALTH RESOURCE: The Bryan, Ohio, organization needs numerous items to assist people locally, in Defiance, Napoleon and Wauseon. Needed items include aspirators and bottles in Bryan, diaper ointment and baby outfits in Defiance and baby towels, baby wash and hooded bath towels in Napoleon. In Wauseon, outfits and hooded bath towels and other items are needed. More information and where to drop off items is online at https://cpcnwo.org/about-us/locations.
