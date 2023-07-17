Classes
COOKING WITH PLANTS: Vegan Fort Wayne will show how to incorporate more vegetables into meals with its cooking class series, “Cooking with Plants.” The series sets off with the “Farmer’s Market to Fork” class from 6-8 p.m. July 19 at the state-of-the-art Teaching Kitchen located upstairs in the Union Street Market at Electric Works. Participants can register at https://fortwayneveg.com/cooking-classes. Spaces are limited; early registration is recommended.
PRESCHOOL NATURE CLASS: Preschool-age children and their adults are invited to Salamonie Preschool’s “T is for Trees” from 10 to 11:30 a.m. Thursday. Children ages 2 to 5 and their adults are welcome to attend the class at Salamonie Interpretive Center located in Lost Bridge West SRA, Andrews. Each program is designed to enhance preschoolers’ basic education, including music, crafts, social interaction, and time outdoors, with a nature-related theme. The program fee is $2 per child. Advance registration is requested by calling Upper Wabash Interpretive Services at 260-468-2127. Upper Wabash Interpretive Services is at 3691 S. New Holland Road, Andrews, 46702.
FEARLESS PAINTING EN PLEIN AIR: Instructor Carla Bosch will lead a painting workshop, in which participants will work on painting outdoors. Some time will be spent understanding perspectives, shadows and values, and the class will work on some exercises to put all lessons learned into practice. From 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Aug. 21 and 22 at Promenade Park, 202 W. Superior St. Cost is $280; supplies are not included. Register online at https://www.artlinkfw.org/carla-bosch-workshop.
WET CYANOTYPE PRINTING: Erin Patton-McFarren will teach the two-hour workshop on wet cyanotype printing from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on July 29 at Artlink, 300 E. Main St. Cyanotype is a photographic printing process using sunlight on paper coated with a photosensitive material, which leads to a blue color wherever the light touches. The wet cyanotype technique uses a wet surface and additives, such as dish soap bubbles and turmeric, to produce different results. Cost is $45 and includes supplies. Register online at https://www.artlinkfw.org/cyanotype-workshop-1.
Events
MUSIC, MARKET & MUNCHIES: New Haven Parks & Recreation’s premier July event started last week and continues on the next two Wednesdays, July 19 and July 26. It will be 5 to 8 p.m. at Schnelker Park, 956 Park Ave., New Haven. The market has more than 50 booths, with fresh produce, craft and artisan pieces, sweets, pet products and jewelry. Food trucks will be available each week; a beer and wine tent is available for those 21 and older. A portion of all proceeds is being donated to the parks department for future summer programming. Bring a lawn chair or blanket to Schnelker Park to enjoy music at free concerts: Dan & The Iconics on Wednesday and the Hubie Ashcraft Band on July 26.
THRIVE BY 5: This early childhood coalition serving LaGrange and Noble Counties, scheduled “Office Hours” from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. at the Fox Den Coffee Shop in Albion on July 24 for individuals who want to talk about child care and early learning. Jenna Anderson, coalition coordinator, will be available; no appointment is necessary.
Food
IT’S A-MAIZE THING: We’re celebrating corn at Salamonie Lake on Aug. 25 and 26 with corn-themed, family-friendly activities, including a 5K Run and a 1-mile family fun run/walk. The public is invited to create a scarecrow and enter it into the scarecrow contest. Entries, which must be able to stand on their own, should be delivered to the Salamonie Interpretive Center Aug. 20-25 between 11 a.m. and 5 p.m. Entrance to the 5k is $15. Advance registration is requested by calling 260-468-2127 or stopping in at the interpretive center. Sweet corn sales and last-minute 5K registration will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Aug. 25 at Lost Bridge West property entrance gate, Salamonie Lake, 9212 W. Lost Bridge West, Andrews, IN 46702.
Fundraisers
SILENT AUCTION: The Central Noble Food Pantry is hosting a Silent Auction fundraiser from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday at the Albion Pizza Depot. The volunteer-run pantry provides food and essentials for less fortunate individuals in need of emergency food assistance. For more information, contact Director Bonnie Brownell at 260-564-8160.
THE JORGENSEN FAMILY YMCA: The nonprofit will celebrate its 25th anniversary with a party from 6 to 9 p.m. Aug. 19. Italian food will be catered by Zianos and local musicians will perform during the evening, which will include poolside activities, games and prizes. Tickets are $125 each or $1,000 for a table of eight. Proceeds will fund the launch of a mentoring program for middle schoolers. Reservations are required, and seating is limited. For more information or to make a reservation, go to hopefloats.givesmart.com.
Organizations
MENSA: A Mensa Qualifying Test for those 14 and older will be July 29 at First Presbyterian Church, Room 304, 300 W. Wayne St. Registration is 9:30 a.m. and testing begins at 10 a.m. Cost is $60; photo ID required. Park on the north side of the building and use the main entrance. Contact Dan Klopfenstein at 260-710-0030 for more information.
WHITLEY COUNTY FRATERNAL ORDER OF POLICE No. 131: The organization presents the 42nd annual country music benefit show at 7 p.m. Aug. 12 at the Columbia City High School Performing Arts Center. It will feature Nashville recording artist Kari Holmes performing with the Columbia City High School Band. Tickets are $18. For more information or tickets, call 260-244-2878.
EMBASSY THEATRE: Has received a $2,500 donation from Premier Bank. The money will be used to sponsor this year’s Summer Nights at the Embassy concert series.
