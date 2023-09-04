Classes
WATER QUALITY MONITORING: The St. Joseph River Watershed Initiative and Maumee Watershed Alliance will offer free training in water quality monitoring from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday at Metea County Park, 8401 Union Chapel Road, Fort Wayne. Lessons include the basic concepts of watersheds, water pollution, and the ecological integrity of streams through classroom sessions and hands-on fieldwork in the Cedar Creek. Registration required; email Sharon Partridge at ssp2655@gmail.com.
Events
WALK WITH A DOC: Walk with a Doc is a national nonprofit that inspires communities through movement and conversation with physician-led walking groups with an aim to improve health and happiness. This year’s 1-mile walk will be at 10 a.m. Saturday at Promenade Park. The event is free and open to the public. Participants should gather before 10 a.m. between the Promenade Park pavilion and pedestrian bridge.
CARS & CARING: Southwest Lutheran Church will host Cars & Caring, a car show paired with a mental health and wellness fair from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at 5120 Homestead Road. Food trucks, a bounce house, face painting and several Fort Wayne mascots will be on site. Cars can be registered for $15 by contacting Mike Greener at 260-403-3947 or mlgreener@aol.com. Inside, numerous local resource groups will have representatives at information tables. For more information, contact Jen Robb at 260-494-6153 or jenaldridge27@gmail.com. Proceeds will benefit Cross Connections Counseling, which provides professional Biblical counseling and guidance. Find out more at www.CrossConnectionsCounseling.com
EMMY’S EVENING OF HOPE: The next American Cancer Society NACS Relay For Life is in May 2024, but Jodi Jovevski and family are working to raise funds for childhood cancer research through their #GoldTogether team. Emmy’s Evening of Hope is a free community event from 5 to 8 p.m. Sept. 15 at Huntertown Family Park. It includes a silent auction, food trucks, kids games, and other activities for the whole family. For more informationabout Emmy’s Evening of Hope, contact Jodi at djjeo69@hotmail.com or visit https://emmysevening23.givesmart.com.
AUTHOR PRESENTATION: Saint Joseph United Methodist Women of Faith invites the community to hear local author and speaker Gloria Doty at 9:30 a.m. Sept. 16. Her presentation, “Aging and Waves of Change,” will be at St. Joseph UMC, 6004 Reed Road. A free breakfast will be served. Please register with D. Morse at djmorse52@gmail.com.
Food
TRI-LAKES LIONS FISH & TENDERLOIN FRY: 4 to 7 p.m. Saturday, or until sold out, at Tri-Lakes Lions Hall, 2935 E. Colony Ave., Columbia City. Meal or meat only, $13 each; quart potato salad, $5. For information, contact Larry Weiss at 260-248-2526.
LAGRANGE PIE PARTY: Fundraising event will start at 1 p.m. Sept. 16. The Best Pie Contest has a $25 entry fee for a chance to win a $200 prize. People can sample and judge the pies for $5. The Pie Eating Contest will be at 2 p.m. at Foltz Bakery. Competitors pay a $15 entry fee for a chance to win the $100 prize. The Pie a Public Official auction will be at 3:30 p.m. at Linder’s Tavern on Main Street. Proceeds will go toward solar charging benches for the LaGrange County Courthouse grounds. For more information, go to the LaGrange Pie Party event on the Main Street LaGrange Inc.’s Facebook page or contact Jenny Landez at jlandez@lagrangecounty.org.
Fundraisers
FWPD vs FWFD CHARITY SOCCER GAME: This fundraiser will be SundaySept. 10, hosted by Purdue Fort Wayne Athletics at the Heffner Soccer Complex Field 2, 1807 E. California Way, Fort Wayne. Gates open 9:30 a.m. with a youth soccer clinic at 10 a.m., followed by the charity soccer game at 11:30 a.m. Money raised through donations and raffle tickets will go to the family of Officer Donald Kidd, who died in September 2022, leaving behind his wife and two sons. Kidd was a Fort Wayne Police Department detective for 17 years and spent 20 years with the Indiana Air National Guard.
Health
MATERNAL MEDICAL LEAVE: Learn what legal and medical experts have to say about returning to work after taking maternal medical leave in Indiana, during a luncheon from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Sept. 14 at Allen County Public Library downtown, meeting rooms A, B and C. Lunch will be provided; sponsored by the St. Joseph Community Health Foundation. Go online to sjchf.org for more information about the foundation’s Prenatal & Infant Care Network.
PARKVIEW HOSPICE: If you have a caring heart and would like to volunteer to help patients in their final weeks of life and their families, Parkview Hospice offers opportunities to fill various roles, including bedside companionship, bereavement support and office support. Volunteers must be 18 or older. Applications are online at Parkview.com/hospicevolunteer.
Organizations
CANCER SERVICES TRIBUTE DINNER: Cancer Services of Northeast Indiana will hold Tribute Dinner 6 to 9 p.m. Sept. 15 to honor cancer survivors, dedicated caregivers, physicians and nurses, and friends and family of those who have passed. A Champion of Hope Award will be given to a community member who embodies Cancer Services’ mission. Dr. Neil Sharma, president of the Parkview Packnett Family Cancer Institute, will be the speaker. For more information, go to http://www.cancer-services.org/.
Seniors
SENIOR MONDAY LUNCHEON: Will be at noon Sept. 11 at the Salamonie Lake Interpretive Center. Anyone age 50 or older is welcome to attend. The program will be presented by Ken Brunswick, retired DNR ecologist, who initiated the Limberlost Swamp Remembered project in the wetlands surrounding Gene Stratton-Porter’s home in Geneva, Indiana. The monthly luncheon is sponsored by Friends of Upper Wabash Interpretive Services. Reservations may be made by calling 260-468-2127. Upper Wabash Interpretive Services is at 3691 New Holland Road, Andrews.
Travel
ITALY, CANADA, WESTERN STATES: The Huntington County Council on Aging is sponsoring three trips next year through Collette Travel. A detailed overview of each trip will be presented at 1:30 p.m. Sept. 6. Call Dick Murray at 260-359-4410 or email dmurray@huntingtoncountycoa.org to reserve your spot for the informational meeting at 500 MacGahan St., Huntington. “Reflections of Italy” will be April 24 through May 3. Highlights of the 10-day trip will include Rome, Vatican museums, Sistine Chapel, St. Peter’s Basilica, Florence, Michelangelo’s David, Venice and Milan. “America’s Cowboy Country” will be July 25 through Aug. 1. Highlights of the eight-day trip include Badlands National Park, Mount Rushmore, Deadwood, Yellowstone National Park, Jackson Hole and Grand Teton National Park. “Canadian Rockies Featuring Rocky Mountaineer Train” will be Sept. 15-22, 2024. The eight-day trip’s highlights will include Vancouver, British Columbia; The Fairmount Chateau Lake Louise; and Banff and Calgary in Alberta in addition to the Rocky Mountaineer Train.
