Classes
COMMUNITY ARTS ACADEMY is offering several classes. Theatre basics for grades K-3 will be from 9:45 to 10:45 a.m. on Saturdays, beginning this week through Nov. 11 in Kettler Hall; cost is $99 for eight sessions. Youth Drama for grades 4-8 will be offered on the same Saturdays, from 10:45 a.m. to 12:15 p.m.; cost is $109. Theatre Masters for grades 7-12 is offered from 12:30 to 2 p.m. on Saturdays beginning Sept. 30 through Nov. 18; cost is $109. Other upcoming classes, with varied costs and dates, include Improve Workshops for grades 7-12; Exploring Art in Every Dimension for grades K-3 and for grades 4-8; Creative Movement for ages 2-4; and Movement Mix for grades K-3. A new Open Walls Mural Project for grades 4-8 is scheduled for Saturdays in October. For more information, visit www.pfw.edu/caa or call 260-481-6059.
Events
HORSE RIDERS REUNION: A three-day event beginning at 6 p.m. Friday at Lost Bridge West Horseman’s Campground, Salamonie Lake, 9214 W. Lost Bridge West Road, Andrews. Bring your own horse, if you have one, and a silent auction item to help the fundraiser. Camp reservations may be made at www.camp.IN.gov. For more information on programs, visit Facebook.com/UpperWabash or https://on.IN.gov/salamonielake.
CLEAN DRAINS FEST: Friends of the Rivers is hosting the annual Clean Drains Fest from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday at Promenade Park, 202 W. Superior St. The event will include a mural dedication installed at TJ Nowak Supply, 302 W. Superior St., adjacent to Promenade Park.
STEM EXPO: Girl Scouts of Northern Indiana-Michiana will hold its eighth annual STEM Expo from 9 a.m. to noon Oct. 7 in the Walb International Ballroom at Purdue University Fort Wayne. All girls in grades K-12 are invited; Girl Scout membership not required. Participants will earn a Girl Scout STEM Career Exploration badge. Register at www.gsnim.org by Oct. 1; cost is $5 per girl. More information is online at www.gsnim.org.
Faith
MENTAL HEALTH WORKSHOP: Southwest Lutheran Church will host a workshop in its gathering area at 6 p.m. Thursday at 5120 Homestead Road as part of its ministry related to mental wellness. Brandon Graft and his mother, Vicki Graft, will discuss how to recognize substance abuse, where to seek help and how the process affects each member of the family differently.
FALL RUMMAGE SALE: New Haven United Methodist Church will host a rummage sale from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Oct. 4 and 5, with a $2 bag sale from 3 to 6 p.m. at 630 Lincoln Highway East. Proceeds will benefit New Haven United Methodist Women in Faith.
Food
FISH FRY: The Fort Wayne Sport Club, 3102 Ardmore Ave., will have its first fall fish fry from 4:30 to 7 p.m. Friday. Cost is $13 for adults and $7 for ages 6 to 10. Children ages 5 and younger eat free. The dinner includes fish, baked or scalloped potatoes, coleslaw, applesauce with roll and butter and choice of dessert. The next one will be Oct. 27.
Fundraisers
BLACK PINE ANIMAL SANCTUARY: Lions, Tigers & Beer fundraiser returns from 6 to 9 p.m. Saturday at the sanctuary, 1426 W. 300 North, Albion. The evening includes craft beer sampling, food, a silent auction and entertainment. AmFund has donated 10 trips to bid on in person and online, including an Alaskan cruise and trips to Tuscany, Spain and France. VIP tickets are $75 with early admission, and staff-guided tour and early bird for $50. Tickets are $60 the night of, if available. To buy tickets and for more information, go to www.bpsanctuary.org/events.
BUFFALO TRO: At 5:30 p.m. Sept. 29, the History Center is again hosting a catered dinner, which includes buffalo steaks cooked directly on a large bed of smoldering coals, a traditional method called “tro” that sears in flavor and juices, as well as tours of the Chief Richardville House at 5705 Bluffton Road. Includes live music, cash bar and traditional Miami Indian contests of skill and fortune. The Buffalo Tro is a History Center fundraiser for the Heritage Education Fund, which allows Allen, DeKalb, LaGrange, Noble and Steuben counties’ students to attend the museum for free. Reservations are $75. For more information, call 260-426-2882.
GIVE A HOOT: Get face-to-face with a variety of owls, hawks and an eagle from 1 to 4 p.m. Oct. 8 at the Murray Research Center, University of Saint Francis, 2701 Spring St., Fort Wayne. The fundraiser for Soarin’ Hawk Raptor Rehabilitation includes live music, appetizers and beverages; $35 tickets are available at: donorbox.org/events/473970.
PEANUT SALES: Benefits the local Lions club. All profits go to local emergency medical services and fire departments, food banks and other organizations. Bags of salted-in-the-shell peanuts are available for $3 a bag at Aspy’s Best-One Tire, the Hair Lounge and Dick’s Pizza in Hoagland; AG Plus, Moon Tavern, All-American Marathon gas station, American Legion, Meyer Auto Sales and in the beauty salon in Monroeville; the tavern in Maples; and Norms Point Service in New Haven.
Organizations
THE DISORDERLY BEAR DEN: The local Good Bears of the World will have a regular business/social meeting at 6:30 p.m. Oct. 11 at the Community Center, 233 W. Main St. Visitors are welcome; the meeting is casual and lasts about two hours. The organization is looking for new members to provide teddy bears to kids in trauma situations and to lonely adults. For more information, email Laura Haneline at llhaneline@gmail.com or call 260-557-2734.
Recognition
PREMIER BANK: The bank recently donated $2,500 to Concordia Lutheran High School to sponsor the school’s Cadets in Cadence Dinner Auction “White Diamond Christmas Gala.”
1ST SOURCE FOUNDATION: The foundation recently awarded Pathfinder Services a $10,000 grant to support the replacement of a deteriorating group home with two new homes for people with disabilities.
SONIC DRIVE-IN: Sonic’s foundation recently donated $75 to teachers at Adams Elementary School and Whitney Young Early Childhood Center as part of $1 million in donations to public schools.
ALBION LIONS CLUB: The club recently celebrated progress on the Albion Lions Club Skatepark. The site has been cleared and the reinforced concrete slab foundation has been poured.
