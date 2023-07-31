Classes
“W IS FOR WATER”: Salamonie Lake’s Preschool offers preschool-age children and their adults an opportunity to learn why water so important to Salamonie Lake at Upper Wabash Interpretive Services, 3691 S. New Holland Road, Andrews. The class, for children ages 2 to 5, will be 10 to 11:30 a.m. Aug. 17. Each program is designed to enhance the preschooler’s basic education, including music, crafts, social interaction and always with a nature-related theme. The fee is $2 per child. Advance registration is requested. Register by calling Upper Wabash Interpretive Services at 260-468-2127.
Events
MAKING STRIDES AGAINST BREAST CANCER: The American Cancer Society is kicking off the 26th annual Making Strides Against Breast Cancer season in Fort Wayne. Event organizers will host a celebration on from 5 to 7 p.m. Aug. 8 at Quimby Hall, 1502 Bluffton Road. The walk is held each October and provides a supportive community for courageous breast cancer survivors and metastatic breast cancer thrivers, caregivers and families alike. Making Strides Against Breast Cancer of Fort Wayne has a fundraising goal of $150,000 this year.
ANTIQUE APPRAISAL EVENT: Adams Woodcrest will host an Antique Appraisal Event with Timothy McCulloch of Scheerer McCulloch Real Estate from 2 to 4 p.m. Aug. 10 in the Porter Auditorium in Decatur. The Scheerer McCulloch company has requested a two-item limit per person/family. Community guests and Adams Woodcrest residents are asked to RSVP by Aug. 4 and indicate the items they plan to bring. Contact Adams Woodcrest at 260-724-3311 or email Amy Hake at amy.hake@adamshealthnetwork.org. Snacks and refreshments will be served.
SUMMER SIDEWALK SALES: Downtown Wabash Inc. will host its annual Summer Sidewalk Sales event in conjunction with the 24th Annual Dave Kunkel Cruise-In and the Downtown Wabash Farmers Market at Paradise Spring Park. The Kunkel Cruise-In will bring in more than 400 classic cars at the Honeywell Center. The weekend festivities will be Aug. 18 and 19 with free rides on Trolley No. 85 throughout downtown Wabash for easy transportation between all three events. Hours for the sidewalk sales vary by retailer. The Downtown Wabash Farmers Market at Paradise Spring Park will be 8 a.m. to noon on Aug. 19. The cruise-in will be 3 to 9 p.m. Aug. 18 and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Aug. 19. Funds raised at the event will go toward ALS research in honor of Dave Kunkel, a native of Wabash County.
Fundraisers
FISH FRY: Ft. Wayne Maennerchor/Damenchor will host fish fry events, all-you-can eat, in upcoming months at Park Edelweiss, 3355 Elmhurst Drive. Fish Fry dates are Aug. 11, Sept. 8, Oct. 13 and Nov. 3. The time is 4:30 to 7 p.m. Cost is $12 for adults; $6 for children. Full-service bar will be available with German and domestic beer, wine and other beverages and soft drinks. Carry out is available. For more information, contact Patti Knox at 260-444-3634.
HEALTHVISIONS MIDWEST OF FORT WAYNE: The 25th annual celebration and fundraiser will be Sept. 29. The featured speaker will be Anushay Hossain, a Washington, D.C.-based author and policy analyst who wrote “The Pain Gap: How Sexism and Racism in Healthcare Kill Women.” Ticket cost, which includes breakfast, is $50 for the event from 8 to 10 a.m. at the Grand Wayne Center. HealthVisions will also announce the 2023 Dignity Award recipients. Nominations are due Aug. 11. For the event registration or sponsorship details, go online at hvusa.org/rethinkinghealth or contact Felicia Say at 260-745-1600.
Health
ART SUPPORT GROUP: The Indiana Arts Commission announced its award of $4,000 to Mental Health America of Northeast Indiana for its Peer-Led Art Support Group through the Arts Project Support grant program. The local nonprofit will use the funds to provide peer support through its new Art Support Group. Research shows that peer support is vital to mental wellness, especially for recovery and maintenance. The Art Support Group will be led by a facilitator who understands the difficulty of navigating intense emotions. The group will be free to anyone aged 13 and older interested in art and its intersection with mental health. Beginning Sept. 12, meetings will take place every second and fourth Tuesday of the month from 6 to 7 pm at Studi07, 3414 Fairfield Ave. Learn more at https://mhanortheastindiana.org/.
Library
INDIANA AUTHORS AWARDS: The Eugene and Marilyn Glick Indiana Authors Awards will be in Fort Wayne Aug. 31 with Hoosier author Kekla Magoon. A Fort Wayne native, Magoon has written several books, including “The Season of Styx Malone,” “The Rock and the River” and “Revolution in Our Time: The Black Panther Party’s Promise to the People” and received numerous awards. The Aug. 31 presentation is at the Allen County Public Library, 900 Library Plaza, Fort Wayne. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. Tickets: https://keklamagoonfortwayne.eventbrite.com
STORY TIME and FAMILY TIME: Dinosaurs is the theme for the LaGrange County Public Library System for story time for children up to age 5. It will be held in August at 10:30 a.m. Tuesdays at the LaGrange County library; 1 p.m. Tuesdays at the Shipshewana Branch; and 11 a.m. Wednesdays at the Topeka Branch. Other programming for August includes Classic Cinema: Family Time at 2 p.m. Tuesdays in August, which includes free moves and popcorn and is recommended for viewers age 12 and older. More details about library system’s programming is online at www.lagrange.lib.in.us
Seniors
SENIOR MONDAY LUNCHEON: Upper Wabash Interpretive Services will host a lunch and lecture at noon, Aug. 7 at the Salamonie Lake Interpretive Center, 3691 New Holland Road, Andrews. Anyone age 50 or older is welcome to attend. Butch Williams, former deputy director of HCEMA/Homeland Security, will present severe weather safety tips and ways to receive severe weather information. The talk will be geared toward those who are outdoors, including fishermen, hikers and bikers. The carry-in meal begins at noon. Guests should bring a side dish to share, a beverage and their own table service. The main dish of Salisbury steak is provided. A donation will be accepted to help defray costs. Seating is limited. Reservations may be made by calling 260-468-2127.
