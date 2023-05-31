No further legal action is expected against a company named in the lawsuit where a Fort Wayne cardiologist was ordered last week to pay a former patient $2.67 million.
Allen Superior Judge Craig J. Bobay dismissed Cardinal Health Inc. of Dublin, Ohio, as a defendant on Nov. 28, 2018 – four years after the lawsuit was filed. Bobay’s order came about a month after Cardinal Health entered mediation with Zandra Chapman and her husband, Lee Chapman, who included the company as a defendant when they filed the lawsuit in Allen Superior Court in October 2014.
The two filed the lawsuit about two years after Zandra Chapman had an outpatient heart catheterization performed by Dr. Shashi Ahuja using a Mynx Vascular Closure Device. A jury last week found Ahuja responsible for severe damage to her right calf following the medical procedure.
She was hospitalized and went through multiple medical procedures and surgeries, including an orthopedic surgeon advising her to have her right leg amputated above the knee. She declined to have that done.
About six months before the Chapmans filed the suit, Cardinal Health bought AccessClosure Inc., which the lawsuit said designed, manufactured and marketed the Mynx device. The suit said the device malfunctioned during the procedure. Because Bobay dismissed Cardinal Health – and by extension AccessClosure – with prejudice, the companies couldn’t be brought back into legal action related to the case, according to state law.
Court records do not indicate what conclusions came out of the mediation.
The Chapmans’ attorney, Lance Cline, declined Wednesday to comment on the status of Cardinal Health or AccessClosure or anything regarding the suit. Cline said he wanted to protect his client’s privacy.
The Fort Wayne Medical Society lists Ahuja as retired. A phone number listed online for his practice was disconnected.
Cardinal Health did not respond Wednesday to calls and emails.