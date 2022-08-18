A company with a novel business model wanting to locate in Fort Wayne – and pledging $100 million in investment and 100 new jobs by the end of 2024 – is seeking an additional government-led boost today.
The five-member Fort Wayne Economic Development Commission will be asked to advance plans of Do Good Foods LLC by issuing $190 million in economic development revenue bonds.
Do Good Foods uses the commission as a vehicle to market tax-exempt bonds to investors, said Jonathan Leist, deputy director of city redevelopment.
The company, based in Bedminster, New Jersey, takes surplus supermarket food and food waste and converts it to animal feed.
The feed is given to farmers at no cost, and meat from the animals is marketed as sustainably raised food for people. The first product sold from animals raised using the feed is Do Good Chicken, which is being sold in East Coast supermarkets.
But the company hopes to expand to other livestock.
Do Good Foods previously was approved for marketing about $142 million in economic development bonds to locate a 150,000-square-foot processing plant at 8645 Aviation Drive, a shell building constructed by The Hagerman Group, Fort Wayne.
Shell buildings are buildings with minimal interior finishing that allow companies to customize the space. The Aviation Drive location was built without a specific tenant in mind, Hagerman officials said at the building’s groundbreaking in October.
Do Good Foods officials learned that finishing the building would cost more than first anticipated, and asked to revise their funding plan, Leist said.
“The bond will be repaid by the (Do Good) company,” Leist said. “There’s no city funds involved.” There’s also no city liability if the bonds are not repaid, he added.
Leist said no additional build-out at the site, near an Amazon fulfillment center and Fort Wayne International Airport, will occur. The money borrowed through the bonds will be used to secure and install equipment, he said.
Do Good Foods, which was recruited with help from Greater Fort Wayne and the Indiana Economic Development Corp., has sought various kinds of government help.
The state’s economic development agency invested up to $1.2 million in tax credits and up to $100,000 in training grants in the project. The two incentives are performance based, meaning Do Good Foods can claim the money only when employees are hired and trained, the state economic development agency said when the project was announced in May.
In June, Fort Wayne City Council approved a tax abatement that will phase in Do Good Foods’ taxes over 10 years. The amount and phase-in period were based on the investment amount and the promise to create jobs, which Do Good said would have average annual pay of more than $60,000.
Do Good Foods’ fraternal masterminds, Justin Kamine, 33, and Matt Kamine, 37, said their goal is to have processing plants in every state and a nationwide food brand in the next five years. They expect the local plant to process 120 million pounds of surplus food annually after it opens in about 18 months.
The Kamines told The Journal Gazette they have $169 million in investment from Nuveen, a financial planning company affiliated with the Teachers Investment and Annuity Association.
A facility in Fairless Hills, Pennsylvania, outside Philadelphia has been open since last year, and another has been announced for Selma, North Carolina.
Fort Wayne’s economic development commission will meet at 11 a.m. today in Room 340 of Citizens Square. The meeting will include a public hearing on the new bond proposal and votes to approve it and a report on the project.