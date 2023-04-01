Taylor Wyss of Auburn was waiting in the Grand Wayne Center lobby for her boyfriend, Landon Frank, when the small rectangular device in her hand went off.
The buzzing and flashing LEDs meant a table was ready for the 18-year-old Wyss. However, she’d just finished lunch and now had to face off in a card battle during the Fort Wayne Pokémon Regional Championships.
Frank, who introduced her to the card version of Pokémon two years ago, would have his own card battles to win.
“We were really happy it was in Fort Wayne this year,” she said.
Last year the regional tournament was in Indianapolis, so they had to drive more than two hours to participate.
The Fort Wayne event was one of 15 regionals in North America. They feed into the world championship, which will be in Yokohama, Japan, in August this year, said Vince Krekeler, one of the event organizers. For the 2023 season, regionals started in September in Baltimore and are scheduled to end in Milwaukee the first weekend of June.
Krekeler, of St. Louis, said about 3,000 players and spectators showed up for the Friday through Sunday event here. At each regional event, winners acquire points and need about 2,000 to be invited to participate at the world championship. Many travel to different events, and winning at Fort Wayne would give competitors about half the points they need, Krekeler said.
“We invite people from all regions to play,” he said. “We have people from 14 countries here.”
Some came from Norway, England, Sweden, Mexico and Argentina, he said.
The are three categories of competition: card gaming, video gaming and mobile gaming, Krekeler said.
In the card competition, each player creates a deck of 60 they deploy one-on-one. Those decks consist of Pokémon animals and of cards that give players additional energy or another edge to knock the opponent’s cards out of play, a combination of luck and strategy. One spectator, who wished to remain anonymous, compared it to chess where the players must think moves ahead.
The video game competitors play on Nintendo Switches with six Pokémon each, also using strategy.
The tournament is divided into junior division for those born in 2011 or later; senior division for those born in 2007, 2008, 2009 or 2010; and masters division for those born in 2006 or earlier.
Wyss said that her boyfriend was the top junior player in 2016. He drifted away from playing during the COVID-19 pandemic, but she noticed the boxes of cards around his bedroom. He said he’d teach her and returned to the game.
The different age levels reflect the family nature of the event.
Zach Staples of Toledo, Ohio, was there with his son 9-year-old Jayden Staples. Zach Staples has been playing for 26 years and does one or two regional events a year, but this was Jayden’s first time.
“I’m proud,” Zach Staples said.
Jayden said his dad was teaching him strategy.
Strategy took Zach Staples to the 2015 world championship in Boston. He got knocked out early, though.
“I lost day one,” he said. “You’re playing against the best.”
From Morgantown, West Virginia, card competitor Aidan Shin, 14, and video game competitor Eli Shin, 12, came with their father Josh Shin. The boys compete at many regional events and attended five this year while dad worked as an official or a volunteer.
Aidan got into Pokémon cards through friend when he was 7 years old.
The boys have competed in world competitions in London, Washington D.C. and Nashville
In Washington, D.C., Aidan was in the top 16 in North America. In London, Eli finished 10th in North America.
This year, Eli competed in Melbourne, Australia, in one of the quarterly international events after earning a travel award. The Pokémon Company International pays for a winner and a parent to attend championships, and the family has traveled with Eli’s winnings, Josh Shin said
The regional competition is a family event, but it’s also a friends event. Gary Breech and Collin Ray of eastern Ohio made a pilgrimage with a group.
Breech started playing in 1995 but set it aside, returning to it in 2017 and attending events, including seven regionals in the last couple years. He’s not motivated by the world championships, though.
“I do it because I like to play,” he said. “I just want to do well.”
Their friends play for fun, and Ray also holds smaller tournaments at Blaze Gaming, his business in Chillicothe, Ohio. Competitors can also gain points toward the world finals at those smaller tournaments, Ray said.
His advice to players is to know their deck of cards.
“It’s not about the best cards,” he said. “It‘s about how you play them.”