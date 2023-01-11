A government computer system outage that cancelled more than 1,200 flights and delayed thousands of other planes had little impact Wednesday on Fort Wayne International Airport.
Four local flights – through American and United airlines – could not depart during the ground stoppage, said Katie Robinson, local airport marketing specialist and spokeswoman.
No inbound flights were scheduled to land locally during the morning time period affected by the outage of the computer system pilots rely on for weather and other information.
“Our passengers were pretty understanding since it was a nationwide issue and not a local issue. I think that helped soften the blow that it was not just something happening here," Robinson said by phone Wednesday afternoon.
On a typical Wednesday in January, the local airport has about 215 outbound passengers for the four flights affected. For Wednesday, Fort Wayne International had 29 total scheduled flights with about 1,880 passengers, Robinson said.
Nationally, the breakdown showed how much American air travel depends on an antiquated computer system that generates alerts called NOTAMs — or Notice to Air Missions — to pilots and others.
Before a flight takes off, pilots and airline dispatchers must review the notices, which include details about weather, runway closures or construction, and other information that could affect the flight. The system was once telephone-based, with pilots calling dedicated flight service stations for the information, but it has moved online.
The NOTAM system broke down late Tuesday and was not fixed until midmorning Wednesday, leading to the flight cancellations nationally and more than 8,500 delays by early afternoon on the East Coast, according to flight-tracking website FlightAware.
Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg said during a news conference that his agency would try to learn why the computer notice system went down.
Longtime aviation insiders could not recall an outage of such magnitude caused by a technology breakdown. Some compared it to the nationwide shutdown of airspace after the 2001 terrorist attacks.
Even after the Federal Aviation Administration lifted the order grounding planes, the chaos was expected to linger. More than 21,000 flights were scheduled to take off Wednesday in the U.S., mostly domestic trips, and about 1,840 international flights expected to fly to the U.S., according to aviation data firm Cirium.
Airports in Chicago, Los Angeles, New York and Atlanta saw 30% to 40% of flights delayed.
Fort Wayne's first arrival on Wednesday came in at 11:30 a.m. – a slightly delayed Allegiant flight from Punta Gorda, Florida.
None of the flights scheduled in or out of the local airport were cancelled, Robinson said through email.
Although local passengers and crew were delayed from departing at scheduled times, once the ground stop was lifted the affected flights were off the ground within 40 minutes, Robinson said.
"There were some slight residual delays as our larger, connecting airports got back on track," she said, "but otherwise operations were able to resume without major issue."
The Associated Press contributed to this story.