A canine will light a towering Christmas tree at the Broadway Plaza on Nov. 18, and a 40-plus member band will help create a festive atmosphere by playing while marching down the street.
Those two features are among the highlights organizers Steve Shine and Tom Hardin are announcing today for the 18th annual "Christmas On Broadway." The event started as a neighborhood celebration with about 150 attendees the first year and now attracts nearly 5,000 people on the Friday before Thanksgiving, a news release said.
The 41-member Concordia Lutheran High School Marching Band will kick off the celebration, which begins at 5:30 p.m. The band has performed in the Three Rivers Festival Parade locally and in a Memorial Day Parade in the nation's capital. Next month, the band will perform in Chicago's Columbus Day Parade.
"Our nationally recognized marching band will finally get to perform on Broadway, even though it's the one that is in Fort Wayne and not New York City," Jennifer Porath, Concordia's band director, said in a statement.
The band will parade down Broadway, a procession that will include animals from Humane Fort Wayne, this year's featured nonprofit. The route begins at Broadway and Creighton and travels south to the Broadway Plaza.
"We couldn't be more honored than to have been selected as the charitable organization to be the focus of this year's celebration," said Jessica Henry, executive director of Humane Fort Wayne, which facilitates pet adoptions and offers related services. "Christmas, kids and critters makes for a wonderful combination to celebrate the holidays."
The parade will feature Santa and Mrs. Claus greeting the crowd and passing out hats and stockings to children from aboard a fire truck decorated for the season. Parade watchers are expected to line both sides of Broadway.
This year, the Christmas tree that will centerpiece Broadway Plaza is scheduled to be lowered into place on the morning of Nov. 14. The 35-foot Spruce tree, which will be adorned with 40,000 lights, is being donated by John Palmersheim of Fort Wayne.
In keeping with the designated "Critters Christmas" theme, a dog will place its paw on the switch to light the tree just outside the Shine & Hardin Building. With the tree lighting, a colorful fireworks display will pop off.
The attorneys' building houses a computer center that controls the multiple colorized patterns within the Broadway Plaza fountain and will allow for a variety of lighting displays each evening when the tree is lit.
The tree lighting and fireworks display again will be telecast live on ABC21, starting at 5 p.m.
Along with seeing Santa and Mrs. Clause, children will be able to pet a live reindeer and see the Polar Express, a miniature train.
Financial support for Christmas on Broadway comes from numerous individuals, organizations and businesses, including the Fort Wayne Komets, Lake City Bank and IU Health. The two newest sponsors are Brigadoon Fitness and Deister Machine Co. The Associated Builders and Contractors Indiana Kentucky Chapter oversees and manages the event site.
“Our wonderful group of corporate and community sponsors make it all possible for families to participate in the holiday celebration right in the heart of their neighborhood,” Shine and Hardin said in a joint statement.
More than half a dozen neighborhoods, including Fairfield, Historic South Wayne and Williams-Woodland, are adjacent the Broadway Plaza, though the event draws people from throughout the region.
Prairie Farms Dairy President Chuck McQuaig commented on the annual tradition.
“There is nothing more spectacular than traveling on Broadway each holiday season to see the wonder and enchantment that the sparkling lights on the Christmas tree bring to the seven neighborhoods which border the Broadway Plaza,” he said in a statement.