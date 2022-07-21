A Fort Wayne man was arrested in Grant County after state troopers investigating a dispute with a Lyft driver allegedly found fentanyl, Promethazine and a loaded handgun.
No charges are listed for Zavion Davis, 20, in online court records. However, a press released from the Indiana State Police, Peru District, said Davis was taken to Grant County Jail on initial charges of dealing in a narcotic drug with enhancing circumstances, possession of marijuana, possession of a handgun by a dangerous person, possession of a legend drug, and resisting law enforcement.
Davis’ conflict with the hired driver happened about 8:15 p.m. Monday. Troopers became involved when the Lyft driver activated his vehicle’s panic button during the incident. When an officer located the car in the 5400 block of North Grant County Road 500 East, the driver said he had a dispute with Davis, who left the car when the driver told him to get out.
Indiana State Trooper Edward Titus found Davis at Indiana 18 near Grant County Road 500 East. According to the trooper, Davis smelled of marijuana. While searching Davis, Titus found marijuana on him, according to a news release.
The search also turned up about 12 ounces of fentanyl pills, seven bottles of Promethazine and $11,866 of U.S. currency. Davis also had a loaded handgun, and because Davis has a pending felony case for resisting law enforcement, he isn’t allowed to possess a handgun, the state police’s news release stated.