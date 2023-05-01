Work is resuming next week on Coldwater Road over Interstate 69, the Indiana Department of Transportation said today.
Starting on or after May 8, crews will begin working on the southbound side of Coldwater Road, including bridge construction, pavement patching and resurfacing, the transportation department said in a statement.
Work is expected to last until the end of October, the statement said. All work is weather-dependent and schedules are subject to change.
The I-69 ramps to southbound Coldwater Road, as well as this southbound stretch of Coldwater Road, are to be temporarily closed for a short period in July, INDOT said. Drivers will be directed to use I-69 to Lima Road as a detour.