Interstate 69 will be restricted near Airport Expressway for seven months, beginning April 10, as crews demolish and rebuild the bridges on the northbound and southbound sides of the interstate, the Indiana Department of Transportation said today.
In the overnight hours of April 10, the northbound side of the interstate will be reduced to one lane as traffic is switched to the inside lanes of the new bridge constructed last year, INDOT said in a statement.
On the evening of April 11, traffic will be switched on the southbound side, the statement said.
The project is expected to end by mid-November, weather permitting, the statement said.