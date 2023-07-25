A construction worker died Tuesday after an incident involving a line boring machine, the Whitley County coroner said.
The worker’s identity, cause and manner of death will be released after the investigation, Coroner Scott Smith said in a news release.
The Whitley County Sheriff’s Department was called about 2:15 p.m. to the construction site in the 7000 block of East Indiana 14. The road was closed for about an hour and a half.
The coroner’s office and the sheriff’s department continue to investigate the death. The autopsy will be completed at the Northeast Indiana Forensic Center.
Assisting agencies include the Indiana State Police, the Jefferson and Washington township fire departments and Parkview emergency medical services.