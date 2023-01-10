Five months after breaking ground, HardHell Industries on Tuesday celebrated a "topping out" for a $5.4 million shell building being constructed near the Fort Wayne International Airport district.
Workers on Tuesday morning hoisted into place the final beam for the 52,000-square-foot, expandable structure of the building at 4455 Airway Ave. The building is still expected to be completed by June 1, a marketing spokeswoman said.
Shell buildings, typically constructed without a specific tenant in mind, are designed to help businesses start operations relatively quickly. Instead of going through the land acquisition process and building from scratch, prospective tenants can lease an already-standing building, customize it, and begin work.
Site selectors and business leaders often consider what buildings are available before committing to a market.
“As we recruit companies to come to Allen County, shell buildings provide our community with another competitive advantage,” said Ellen Cutter, chief economic development officer at Greater Fort Wayne Inc. “This project will help keep us ahead of the pack.”
The initial shell facility will be expandable up to 117,000 square feet. The site is zoned for general industrial use.
“The size of this building fills a need in our market, and it’s a great fit for growing businesses that need flexibility,” HardHell Industries co-owner Jeff Harding said in a statement. “We hope this will be the first of many buildings that we will construct to help change the landscape and skyline of Fort Wayne for the better.”
Harding wanted to place one of the final bolts with the beam Tuesday, so project officials "suited him up" and had him ride a crane up to do so.
The name “HardHell” is a combination of the company’s owners’ last names: Jeff Harding and Ryan Hellinger. Hellinger is also president of CME Corporation, which will serve as the project builder.
“CME Corporation is honored to be a part of this project with HardHell Industries,” Hellinger said in a statement.