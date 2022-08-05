Cohen Hancz-Barron will spend the rest of his life behind bars for killing a woman and her three children.
Allen Superior Court Judge Fran Gull sentenced Hancz-Barron, 22, today to life in prison without the possibility of parole.
A jury found Hancz-Barron guilty in late May of four counts of murder. He was accused of killing his girlfriend, Sarah Zent, 26, and her three children, Carter Mathew Zent, 5, Ashton Duwayne Zent, 3, and Aubree Christine Zent, 2, with a knife in a home at Gay and McKee streets on June 3, 2021.
The same jury also accepted prosecutors' recommendation that Hancz-Barron receive a life sentence without parole. A sentencing enhancement can be requested for various aggravating factors, including when victims are younger than 12 years old. Gull also accepted the recommendation.
Hancz-Barron chose not to attend today's sentencing hearing.
"I can recall no circumstance this court has witnessed that was as horrific as this crime," Gull said.
Surveillance video from a nearby school showed Hancz-Barron going into the house through the main door before 1 a.m. and leaving in a pickup between 5:54 a.m. and 6:15 a.m. It also showed no one else entering or exiting the house until a neighbor and another person discovered the bodies after calling police about 10:45 a.m., court records said.
Hancz-Barron texted a neighbor about 6 a.m., asking to use his truck because Hancz-Barron's sister was in an accident and he wanted to get her to a hospital. The neighbor refused, but Hancz-Barron used keys the neighbor gave Sarah Zent and stole the truck.
When police arrested Hancz-Barron in Lafayette that same day, he had a knife that had the victims' DNA on it, court records said.