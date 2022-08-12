Brandy Parrish waited 2 1/2 years for the second conviction in her daughter’s death.
“I feel like the guilty verdict was a long time coming,” Parrish said late Thursday, after a jury found Dawann L. Martin Jr. guilty of murdering her daughter.
Martin, now 18, is one of two young men convicted of murder in the death of 18-year-old Dominique Taylor on Dec. 22, 2019.
“I’m just relieved that I can move past this part of what happened to my daughter, and I don’t need to put those two individuals’ names in the same sentence as my daughter’s,” Parrish said.
The other person convicted of murder is Senaca James. He pleaded guilty to the murder charge mid-trial on Oct. 20, 2021, and was sentenced on Dec. 3 to 60 years for murder and to another 20 years for a sentence enhancement for using a gun in the crime.
When Martin is sentenced Sept. 2, he faces a sentence of up to 65 years for murder and another 20 years for a sentence enhancement. After finding him guilty of murder, the jury decided Martin qualified for the sentence enhancement for using a gun during the crime.
Both men were 18 at the time of their trials, but James was 16 and Martin was 15 when the shooting happened. They were waived to adult court in July 2020.
Martin was waived because of his juvenile criminal history. According to Judge Andrea Trevino’s order filed in Allen Superior Court then, Martin was a gang member with a history of substance abuse, prone to anger and violent outbursts and “likely beyond rehabilitation under the juvenile justice system.”
The shooting happened about 10:24 p.m. Dec. 22, 2019, while Taylor was alone in the passenger seat of a 2014 Chevrolet Sonic. She was driven there by a friend who went to buy edibles, food laced with THC, the psychoactive substance in marijuana.
James shot her through the driver’s side window, and Martin shot her through the windshield, according to testimony. The car was under siege by multiple people while the friend was in an apartment buying the edibles.
The sale was a set up by a woman because of a confrontation Taylor and Taylor’s friend had with the woman earlier, according to testimony. Taylor’s friend was a former roommate of the woman and went back to get property from her.