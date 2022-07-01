Cooling off with a good book Jul 1, 2022 53 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email A woman settles into a good book Thursday while cooling off in the water at Metea County Park in Leo-Cedarville. Thursday’s high was 92 degrees. Mike Moore | The Journal Gazette Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Cooling off with a good book Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Most Popular Missionary Church president removed Police apprehend stabbing suspect, second victim dies Putin puts nuclear threat in foreground Divorce filings Local hockey player, son of former Komet, faces cancer treatments Stocks Market Data by TradingView