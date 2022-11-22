School board candidate Doug Copley has officially filed for a recount in the race for two open Southwest Allen County Schools at-large seats.
Copley filed the petition with Allen County Superior Court on Monday. The incumbent, who was appointed to the board late last year, is represented in the civil proceeding by lawyer Eric Martin Blume, an attorney with Carson LLP.
With all votes counted, Copley trails Stephanie Veit by nine votes, 6,644 to 6,635.
Last week, Copley said he will "tip his cap" if the recount confirms the result.
Veit said there are no hard feelings about the recount request.