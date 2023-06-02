CO-VALEDICTORIANS
Keziah Williams, daughter of Kecia Williams, plans to attend Saint Mary’s College of Notre Dame to study biology and neuroscience.
Desmond White, son of Caanan and Secily White, plans to attend Pennsylvania State University to study architecture and mechanical engineering.
Dillon Rosemond, son of Mark and Dawn Rosemond, plans to attend University of Southern California to study cinematic arts.
SALUTATORIAN
Brianna Triplett, daughter of Tanisha Causey, plans to attend Indiana Institute of Technology to study mechatronics and robotics.