A 22-year-old Fort Wayne woman was identified today as the victim who died in a crash on Decatur Road.
Jarice Utique Austin is the county's 14th motor vehicle crash fatality of the year, according to Michael Burris, Allen County Coroner's Office chief investigator. The cause and manner of death are pending further investigation and testing.
Her vehicle left the roadway and entered a parking lot in the 6100 block of Decatur Road, according to a news release. It then struck a parked trailer.
Austin was pronounced dead at the scene.
The Fort Wayne Police Department, Allen County Prosecutor’s Office and Allen County Coroner’s Office are continuing to investigate the crash.