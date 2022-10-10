Officials identified Monday the two men who were killed and the suspect died after being shot by police in Angola.
Francisco Javier Velazquez Martinez, 23, and Fernando Reyes Fernandez, 21, both of Angola, were found dead after being shot about 1 a.m. Sunday at a home of the 400 block of North Elizabeth Street in Angola, the Steuben County Coroner’s Office said.
Bryar Everett Wolfe, 19, of Fremont, has been identified as the suspect who died after exchanging gunfire with police officers, an Indiana State Police news release said.
About 5:30 a.m., three Angola police officers and an Indiana state trooper encountered a man in the 600 block of South Elizabeth Street who matched the description of the shooting suspect.
Wolfe displayed a handgun, exchanged gunfire with the officers and ran east on West Felicity Street, the release said. He was shot at least once when he and the officers exchanged gunfire again near Felicity and South Wayne streets.
The four officers involved in the police-action shooting have been put on administrative leave or administrative duties by their agencies until an outcome is reached in the investigation by the Steuben County Prosecutor’s Office, the release said. The officers will not be named until the investigation is completed.
“This remains an active criminal investigation by the Indiana State Police,” the release said.